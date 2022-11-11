Bears Beat Islanders in Overtime
November 11, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release
HERSHEY, Penn. - Hudson Fasching scored two goals and Jakub Skarek made 32 saves on Friday, but the Bridgeport Islanders (7-2-2-0), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, lost in overtime, 4-3, to the Hershey Bears (6-2-2-0) at Giant Center.
Kyle MacLean also recorded his second goal of the season to help the Islanders earn one point. Hershey's Vincent Iorio ended the game at 2:01 of overtime to extend the Bears' winning streak to four games.
Fasching made it 1-0 Islanders just 1:45 into the game with a wrist shot under the pads of Bears goaltender Zach Fucale. Otto Koivula sprung Fasching and Arnaud Durandeau on an odd man rush, and Fasching capitalized from the right circle for his fourth goal of the season. Hershey answered less than seven minutes later when Ethan Frank whistled a wrist shot past Skarek's (2-1-2) glove for his fifth goal in as many games at 8:02.
Fasching's second goal of the night put Bridgeport ahead 2-1 when he flipped home a rebound at 2:12 of the middle frame. Vincent Sevigny drifted down the left wing and centered a pass for Fasching, who was denied on a redirection but stayed with it. Parker Wotherspoon recorded the secondary assist, his 100th professional point.
Kale Kessy's backhand goal from the doorstep at 15:04 of the second knotted the score at 2-2 after 40 minutes. Gersich put Hershey on top for the first time at 5:54 of the third with his second goal in as many games.
The Islanders forced overtime with MacLean's first goal at even strength this season, pushing home a backhand shot from below the hash marks after Jeff Kubiak centered a pass.
Iorio filtered a wrist shot through traffic and past Skarek's blocker for his first professional goal in overtime.
The Islanders finished the game 0-for-1 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Fucale made 29 saves in his third straight win. Bridgeport was outshot 36-32.
Next Time Out: The Islanders and Bears rematch at 7 p.m. tomorrow night inside Giant Center. The game can be seen on AHLTV.com and heard via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.
