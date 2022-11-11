Belleville Sens Announce Details for 2022 Hockey Fights Cancer Night

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are announcing details for this year's edition of the annual Hockey Fights Cancer game, presented by Magna Autosystems, which will take place on November 19, 2022, against the Syracuse Crunch at CAA Arena.

The Hockey Fights Cancer game is part of a league-wide initiative spearheaded by the National Hockey League, National Hockey League Players Association, and the American Hockey League, designed to unite the hockey community in support of people affected by cancer.

"Magna Autosystems is proud to partner with the Belleville Senators as the sponsor for the Hockey Fights Cancer Night," said Magna Autosystems Assistant General Manager Dan McCullough. "Our company, like the entire community that we come from, are all deeply affected by cancer and the impacts to our families and friends. We are honoured to be part of this game."

The Senators will mark the occasion by wearing lavender-accented jerseys, which will be auctioned off online following the game, in support of The Trenton Memorial Hospital Foundation's campaign for a new mammography unit for the breast assessment centre at Trenton Memorial Hospital.

The online auction powered by DASH, a sport-focused online auction platform and partner of the Belleville Sens, will open for bidding at the conclusion of the second period on November 19, 2022, until midnight on Friday November 25, 2022. Bids will start at $325+HST, with all proceeds going directly to help support cancer care and research in the Bay of Quinte Community. The Senators will contact all winners directly once the auction ends.

"There is no cure for breast cancer and 1 in 8 women annually get it," said Trenton Memorial Hospital Foundation Executive Director Wendy Warner. "Early detection reduces the risk of death by up to 30% and that is why this help to purchase a new mammogram by the Belleville Senators is so important to us all."

The game will also feature a CAA Chuck-A-Puck in support of the Quinte Regional Minor Hockey Association and the Quinte Red Devils AAA program, with donations from the Senators Community Alley being directed to the Trenton Memorial Hospital Foundation. TMHF Volunteers will also make their way through the arena during promotional timeouts to "pass the bedpan" and collect more donations.

Tickets to the Belleville Sens Hockey Fights Cancer game and other home games at CAA Arena, are available now via Ticketmaster, with information on other ticket options including promotional packs, group experiences, premium ticketing and more, available by visiting the Belleville Senators website.

