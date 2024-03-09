Manitoba Scores Four Unanswered to Down Iowa 4-1

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild took an early third period lead at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday night, but the Manitoba Moose scored four unanswered goals to take a 4-1 win. Caedan Bankier recorded Iowa's lone goal.

Iowa outshot Manitoba 9-8 in the first period and led the Moose in shots 17-15 through 40 minutes.

Bankier broke the scoreless draw at 1:44 of the third. Luke Toporowski dove to free the puck up along the left wall and Bankier ripped a turnaround shot past Thomas Milic (22 saves). Kevin Conley also earned an assist on Bankier's goal.

Manitoba tied the game at 1-1 with 6:38 to play. Jeffrey Viel set up Kristian Reichel on the rush and Reichel fired a shot under the blocker of Jesper Wallstedt (27 saves).

Jeff Malott put the Moose ahead for good 1:44 later when Brad Lambert found him alone at the top of the Iowa crease.

Manitoba iced the game with a pair of empty-net goals in the closing minutes. Simon Lundmark made the score 3-1 with a long-distance goal at 17:22 and Ville Heinola capped the scoring at 18:55.

Manitoba outshot Iowa 31-23. The Wild were 0-for-4 with the man advantage while the Moose went 1-for-4 on the power play.

Iowa and Manitoba meet again on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.

