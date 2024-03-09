Manitoba Scores Four Unanswered to Down Iowa 4-1
March 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild took an early third period lead at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday night, but the Manitoba Moose scored four unanswered goals to take a 4-1 win. Caedan Bankier recorded Iowa's lone goal.
Iowa outshot Manitoba 9-8 in the first period and led the Moose in shots 17-15 through 40 minutes.
Bankier broke the scoreless draw at 1:44 of the third. Luke Toporowski dove to free the puck up along the left wall and Bankier ripped a turnaround shot past Thomas Milic (22 saves). Kevin Conley also earned an assist on Bankier's goal.
Manitoba tied the game at 1-1 with 6:38 to play. Jeffrey Viel set up Kristian Reichel on the rush and Reichel fired a shot under the blocker of Jesper Wallstedt (27 saves).
Jeff Malott put the Moose ahead for good 1:44 later when Brad Lambert found him alone at the top of the Iowa crease.
Manitoba iced the game with a pair of empty-net goals in the closing minutes. Simon Lundmark made the score 3-1 with a long-distance goal at 17:22 and Ville Heinola capped the scoring at 18:55.
Manitoba outshot Iowa 31-23. The Wild were 0-for-4 with the man advantage while the Moose went 1-for-4 on the power play.
Iowa and Manitoba meet again on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. The Wild will celebrate Crash's Dino Birthday presented by JP Party Rentals. The first 1,500 kids 12 and under will receive a youth jersey giveaway presented by JP Party Rentals and LAZER 103.3. The Hobey Baker Trophy will be on the concourse. The Wild will also host a postgame skate for all fans in attendance presented by learntoskateiowa.com and STAR 102.5. Limited skate rentals will be available for $2, cash only.
For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.â¯â¯
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2024
- Hogs Win Sixth Straight After Cates Scores Twice in Four-Goal First Period - Rockford IceHogs
- Islanders Edge Wolf Pack in Overtime - Bridgeport Islanders
- Griffins Fall to Milwaukee in Battle of Top Two Central Division Teams - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Barracuda Outshined by Stars, 6-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Belleville Sens Keep Hold Of Third Place In The North After A Loss In Utica - Belleville Senators
- Amerks Doubled up in Rematch with Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Ads Snap Skid With Win Over Griffins - Milwaukee Admirals
- Blumel and Becker Score Twice, Stars Split with Barracuda - Texas Stars
- Wolves Fall Short to IceHogs 4-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Moose Take Down Wild, 4-1 - Manitoba Moose
- Manitoba Scores Four Unanswered to Down Iowa 4-1 - Iowa Wild
- Ex-Marlies & Ellis Dazzle in 5-1 T-Birds' Rout of Toronto - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Strike Twice in Third Period to Bank Point, But Fall 3-2 to Islanders in the Shootout - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Top Americans, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Fall to Phantoms in St. Pat's Game, 4-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Use Third Period Surge to Defeat Senators, 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Huntington, Phillips Pace Bears to 3-2 Win over Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Silver Knights Shut Down by Abbotsford, 6-0, in Second of Back-To-Back - Henderson Silver Knights
- Canucks Close out Road Trip with a 6-0 Victory over the Henderson Silver Knights - Abbotsford Canucks
- Checkers Fall Just Short in 3-2 Loss to Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Tripped up in 5-2 Loss to Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Capitals Loan Hunter Shepard to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- B-Sens Agree to Professional Tryout with Forward Tag Bertuzzi - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Condors v Eagles, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Providence Bruins Recall Curtis Hall and Ryan Mast from Maine Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Hogs' Win Streak on the Line in Rivalry Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Detroit Recalls Jonatan Berggren from Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ginning and Lycksell Returned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Visit Islanders in Latest Installment of 'Battle of Connecticut' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 6 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Wolf Pack for the Final Time this Season - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #55: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
- Power Play Stalls in Eagles' 3-1 Loss at Bakersfield - Colorado Eagles
- Gulls Taken Down by Firebirds 5-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Holloway Scores in Return to the Lineup as the Condors Win Their Third of the Season Against Colorado - Bakersfield Condors
- The Canucks Fall 4-2 Against The Henderson Silver Knights - Abbotsford Canucks
- Firebirds' Offense Shines In 5-1 Win Over Gulls - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Abbotsford, 4-2, In First Of Weekend Series - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.