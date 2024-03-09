Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Manitoba Moose
March 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
Iowa Wild (19-30-3-2; 43 pts.) vs. Manitoba Moose (22-28-1-1; 46 pts.)
The Iowa Wild return to Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m. to face the Manitoba Moose on Kids Takeover Day, presented by Scheels. The game will feature a toy drive, presented by Scheels, and the Coca-Cola Local Concert Series (School of Rock). Fans 21 and older can enjoy 2-for-1 Confluence beers until puck drop and $3 off Saints 'n Sinners cocktails.
ALL-TIME SERIES
All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 33-17-2-2 (16-9-0-1 at Wells Fargo Arena, 17-8-2-1 at Manitoba)
LAST TIME: Iowa lost 5-2 to Manitoba at Wells Fargo Arena on Dec. 23... Both Wild goals came on the power play... Nic Petan and Sammy Walker scored for Iowa... Zane McIntyre saved 21-of-25 shots in the loss... Parker Ford scored twice for Manitoba... Collin Delia made 24 saves for the Moose
2022-23: Iowa went 3-5-0-0 against Manitoba in 2022-23... The Wild beat the Moose by a 5-2 score on Oct. 29 in the season's first meeting to pick up the team's first win of the season... Adam Beckman led Iowa skaters in goals and points (7-3=10) in seven games vs. Manitoba
TEAM NOTES
DOWN THE STRETCH: Iowa and Manitoba are separated by just three points in the Central Division standings heading into the weekend... The Wild play the Moose four times over the final 18 games of the season
NEW SCORERS: Of the seven skaters who previously recorded at least two points against Manitoba during the first four games of the season series, only two are currently active in Iowa's lineup... Sammy Walker (1-2=3) and Caedan Bankier (0-2=2) have each appeared in two games against the Moose
POWER PLAY CONVERSIONS: Iowa has scored a power-play goal in all four games against Manitoba this season... The Wild are 5-for-20 with the man advantage against the Moose... Iowa has received five or more power plays in three of four games against Manitoba
IOWA CONNECTION
The Minnesota Wild acquired forward Luke Toporowski from the Boston Bruins on Friday
The Bettendorf, Iowa native is the first Iowa-born player to skate for the Iowa Wild
Toporowski's father, Kerry, played in the WHL, UHL, IHL, AHL, and ECHL, and finished his professional career with the Quad City Mallards
Toporowski's brother, Jake, is an assistant coach and the Director of Hockey Operations for the Des Moines Buccaneers
WELCOMING ELSON
Minnesota also acquired Turner Elson from the New York Rangers in exchange for Nic Petan on Friday
Elson previously played for current Iowa Wild assistant coach Ben Simon as a member of the Grand Rapids Griffins from 2017-2022
Elson finished T-2nd among Griffins skaters in goals (21) and set career highs in game-winning goals (five) and shots (166) in 2021-22
The New Westminster, B.C. native served as alternate captain for Red Deer (2012-13), Stockton (2015-16), Grand Rapids (2016-22) and Hartford (2022-24)
Elson won a Kelly Cup with the Alaska Aces in the ECHL in 2013-14
