Crunch Top Americans, 4-2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch topped the Rochester Americans, 4-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The win advances the Crunch's points streak to six games and moves the team to 33-17-4-2 on the season and 7-0-2-1 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.

Goaltender Hugo Alnefelt earned the win stopping 17-of-19 shots in net for the Crunch. Dustin Tokarski turned aside 30-of-33 between the pipes for the Amerks. The Syracuse power play converted on 2-of-3 opportunities, while the penalty kill went a perfect 2-for-2.

The Crunch opened scoring 6:32 into the game. Sean Day fired a shot from the slot that was blocked. He found his own rebound to try again and was stopped before Alex Barre-Boulet backhanded the puck up and over Tokarski. Nine minutes later, Michael Mersch tied the game when he cut behind the net and scored from a sharp angle along the goal line.

Rochester stole the lead late in the second period. Viktor Neuchev's shot from the point got caught in traffic, but Brandon Biro found the loose puck and sent it into the net. With 1:08 remaining in the frame, the Syracuse power play evened the score. Gage Goncalves centered the puck for Jack Finley to redirect past Tokarski.

The Crunch regained the lead with another power-play goal 7:12 into the final frame. Goncalves set up Cole Koepke for a one-timer from the left circle into a wide-open net. Waltteri Merela rounded out the scoring when he potted one into an empty net in the final minute of play to secure a Crunch win.

The Crunch and Amerks battle in Syracuse again on Wednesday.

Crunchables: Tonight was Cole Koepke's third career three-point game...Gage Goncalves had 11 points (2g, 9a) in 10 games against Rochester this season.

