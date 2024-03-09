Power Play Stalls in Eagles' 3-1 Loss at Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, CA. - Bakersfield erased a 1-0 deficit, scoring three unanswered goals to defeat the Colorado Eagles 3-1 on Friday. Goaltender Jack Campbell earned the win in net, stopping 31 of the 32 shots he faced in the contest. Eagles forward Ondrej Pavel scored the team's lone goal, while goaltender Ivan Prosvetov suffered the loss, allowing three goals on 30 shots. Colorado finished 0-for-6 on the power play, having now failed to convert on the man-advantage in seven-straight contests, going 0-for-17 in that span.

Pavel would kick off the scoring when he snagged a pass on the rush at the bottom of the right-wing circle before snapping a wrister into the back of the net, giving Colorado a 1-0 edge just 2:40 into the contest.

After killing off a pair of Eagles power-play opportunities, the Condors would tie things up when forward Dylan Holloway camped out on top of the crease and deflected a shot from the point past Eagles goalie Ivan Prosvetov. The goal was Holloway's third of the season and evened the score at 1-1 at the 16:12 mark of the first period.

Still deadlocked at 1-1 as the puck dropped on the second period, Colorado would fail to connect on two more opportunities on the man-advantage in the middle frame. That would allow Bakersfield forward Adam Erne to give the Condors a 2-1 lead when he wrapped around the back of the net, throwing the puck off a set of skates and past Prosvetov with 4:34 remaining in the middle frame.

Bakersfield would go on to outshoot the Eagles 10-9 in the period and carried a 2-1 advantage into the second intermission.

Condors forward Raphael Lavoie would cap off a 3-on-2 rush with a sweeping one-timer from the left-wing circle, stretching Bakersfield's lead to 3-1 just 26 seconds into the third period.

Colorado would eventually pull Prosvetov in the final three minutes of the contest to bring out the extra attacker, but would come no closer, falling by a final of 3-1. The Eagles penalty kill was a bright spot, finishing the contest a perfect 4-for-4.

