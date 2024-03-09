Islanders Edge Wolf Pack in Overtime

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - Ruslan Iskhakov did it again. He scored another between-the-legs, highlight-reel goal on Saturday, this time in a shootout, to help the Bridgeport Islanders (20-29-6-1), American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, secure a 3-2 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack (29-17-6-2) at Total Mortgage Arena.

It was Bridgeport's fourth straight victory, extending the club's longest winning streak of the season in front of 5,348 fans.

William Dufour and Brian Pinho both tallied one goal and one assist in regulation. For Dufour, he extended his point streak to four games (three goals, two assists), while Jakub Skarek (6-18-5) turned aside 24 shots. The Islanders outshot the Wolf Pack 31-26 - their eighth consecutive contest outshooting an opponent.

Despite a scoreless first 20 minutes, both teams came out flying in a physical, fast-paced period, with the Islanders and Wolf Pack each trying to improve a three-game winning streak.

The Islanders drew first blood 5:05 into the second period with Pinho's sixth goal of the season and second in the last three games. Dufour centered a pass to Pinho at the doorstep before he went backhand-to-forehand, rifling a shot past goalie Dylan Garand.

Hartford tied it up 6:48 into the third with Alex Belzile's 16th goal of the season. Nic Petan, in his Hartford debut after being traded from the Minnesota Wild organization on Friday, fired a chance from the slot, which left a rebound in the crease for Belzile. Nikolas Brouillard was credited with the secondary assist.

Jake Leschyshyn put Hartford ahead 10:41 into the third period, hammering a one-timer from the slot and capitalizing on a centering feed from Adam Edstrom. The shot just squeaked under Skarek's pad for Leschyshyn's sixth goal.

The Islanders quickly battled back, responding just 1:22 later with Dufour's third goal in four games. The Bridgeport forward sniped a tough-angle shot from the right wing, up and over Garland's shoulder, to tie the contest 2-2. Aidan Fulp and Pinho recorded the assists on the equalizer.

The game remained 2-2 in a frantic overtime period that included a spectacular save by Skarek on a 2-on-0 rush for the Wolf Pack. In the shootout, Iskhakov converted a highlight-reel goal, going between-the-legs, ahead of Garand to secure the win. Matt Maggio also recorded a shootout goal.

Bridgeport finished the game 0-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Next Time Out: The Islanders host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 3 p.m. tomorrow afternoon inside Total Mortgage Arena. The first 2,500 kids will receive a free youth jersey when doors open at 2 p.m. All of the action can be seen live on AHLTV.com or heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network, beginning with the Connecticut Lottery Pregame Countdown at 2:45 p.m.

