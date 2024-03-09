B-Sens Agree to Professional Tryout with Forward Tag Bertuzzi

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators announced today that the club has agreed to a professional tryout offer with forward Tag Bertuzzi.

The 6'1'', 200 lb forward from Vancouver, BC, has played most of the season with the ECHL's Reading Royals, picking up 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists). He also dressed in 14 games with the ECHL Tulsa Oilers, collecting one goal and three assists, and has appeared in eight games with the American Hockey League's Hartford Wolf Pack, collecting one assist.

Bertuzzi split last season with a pair of ECHL clubs, starting with the Norfolk Admirals, before moving to Tulsa. He registered a total of 52 points (24 goals, 28 assists) over 64 games ECHL. He also appeared in one AHL game with the Charlotte Checkers.

The son of longtime National Hockey League power forward Todd, Bertuzzi collected 112 points over 191 Ontario Hockey League games, splitting his junior career between the Guelph Storm, Hamilton Bulldogs and Flint Firebirds.

