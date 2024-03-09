Blumel and Becker Score Twice, Stars Split with Barracuda
March 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, earned a 6-3 win over the San Jose Barracuda to split a two-game weekend series on Saturday night in Cedar Park.
The Stars matched a single-season franchise record by skating in front of their 10th sellout crowd of the season on Saturday as 6,778 fans packed into the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park for the series finale between Texas and San Jose.
Following a scoreless first period, the Stars opened the scoring 1:53 into the middle frame when Mark Rassell slid the puck through Eetu Makiniemi's legs. Texas then took a 2-0 lead 28 seconds later at 2:21 when Matej Blumel buried a rebound initially fired on goal by Gavin Bayreuther. After Ozzy Weisblatt beat Matt Murray to cut the deficit to 2-1 at 7:28, Blumel fired in a one-timer fed to the right dot by Derrick Pouliot with 6.1 seconds left to make 3-1 Stars.
In the third period, Stars' forward Jack Becker logged his first career multi-goal AHL game by scoring twice 1:31 apart at 10:55 and 12:26. Becker's first goal of the night was snapped off the crossbar and in to make it 4-1 before he scored again by chipping one in on his backhand to make it 5-1. San Jose then responded with Nikolai Knyzhov and Scott Sabourin scoring at 14:08 and then 19:31 to cut the Stars' lead to two, respectively. However, Fredrik Karlstrom sealed it for a 6-3 victory by firing in an empty-net goal with 17.1 seconds to spare.
Earning the win in goal, Murray improved to 13-11-2 on the campaign after making 27 saves on 30 shots. For the Barracuda, Makiniemi fell to 6-7-0 in the loss after surrendering five goals on 29 shots.
Up next, the Stars take on the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday and Wednesday with 7:00 p.m. face-offs scheduled for both nights at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2024
- Hogs Win Sixth Straight After Cates Scores Twice in Four-Goal First Period - Rockford IceHogs
- Islanders Edge Wolf Pack in Overtime - Bridgeport Islanders
- Griffins Fall to Milwaukee in Battle of Top Two Central Division Teams - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Barracuda Outshined by Stars, 6-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Belleville Sens Keep Hold Of Third Place In The North After A Loss In Utica - Belleville Senators
- Amerks Doubled up in Rematch with Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Ads Snap Skid With Win Over Griffins - Milwaukee Admirals
- Blumel and Becker Score Twice, Stars Split with Barracuda - Texas Stars
- Wolves Fall Short to IceHogs 4-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Moose Take Down Wild, 4-1 - Manitoba Moose
- Manitoba Scores Four Unanswered to Down Iowa 4-1 - Iowa Wild
- Ex-Marlies & Ellis Dazzle in 5-1 T-Birds' Rout of Toronto - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Strike Twice in Third Period to Bank Point, But Fall 3-2 to Islanders in the Shootout - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Top Americans, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Fall to Phantoms in St. Pat's Game, 4-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Use Third Period Surge to Defeat Senators, 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Huntington, Phillips Pace Bears to 3-2 Win over Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Silver Knights Shut Down by Abbotsford, 6-0, in Second of Back-To-Back - Henderson Silver Knights
- Canucks Close out Road Trip with a 6-0 Victory over the Henderson Silver Knights - Abbotsford Canucks
- Checkers Fall Just Short in 3-2 Loss to Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Tripped up in 5-2 Loss to Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Capitals Loan Hunter Shepard to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- B-Sens Agree to Professional Tryout with Forward Tag Bertuzzi - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Condors v Eagles, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Providence Bruins Recall Curtis Hall and Ryan Mast from Maine Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Hogs' Win Streak on the Line in Rivalry Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Detroit Recalls Jonatan Berggren from Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ginning and Lycksell Returned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Visit Islanders in Latest Installment of 'Battle of Connecticut' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 6 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Wolf Pack for the Final Time this Season - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #55: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
- Power Play Stalls in Eagles' 3-1 Loss at Bakersfield - Colorado Eagles
- Gulls Taken Down by Firebirds 5-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Holloway Scores in Return to the Lineup as the Condors Win Their Third of the Season Against Colorado - Bakersfield Condors
- The Canucks Fall 4-2 Against The Henderson Silver Knights - Abbotsford Canucks
- Firebirds' Offense Shines In 5-1 Win Over Gulls - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Abbotsford, 4-2, In First Of Weekend Series - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Blumel and Becker Score Twice, Stars Split with Barracuda
- Barracuda Edge Stars in Cedar Park
- Dallas Stars Acquire Emilio Pettersen from Calgary in Exchange for Riley Damiani
- Texas Stars Recall Goaltender Bryan Thomson from Idaho
- Texas Stars Loan Defenseman Ben Zloty to Idaho Steelheads