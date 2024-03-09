Blumel and Becker Score Twice, Stars Split with Barracuda

March 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, earned a 6-3 win over the San Jose Barracuda to split a two-game weekend series on Saturday night in Cedar Park.

The Stars matched a single-season franchise record by skating in front of their 10th sellout crowd of the season on Saturday as 6,778 fans packed into the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park for the series finale between Texas and San Jose.

Following a scoreless first period, the Stars opened the scoring 1:53 into the middle frame when Mark Rassell slid the puck through Eetu Makiniemi's legs. Texas then took a 2-0 lead 28 seconds later at 2:21 when Matej Blumel buried a rebound initially fired on goal by Gavin Bayreuther. After Ozzy Weisblatt beat Matt Murray to cut the deficit to 2-1 at 7:28, Blumel fired in a one-timer fed to the right dot by Derrick Pouliot with 6.1 seconds left to make 3-1 Stars.

In the third period, Stars' forward Jack Becker logged his first career multi-goal AHL game by scoring twice 1:31 apart at 10:55 and 12:26. Becker's first goal of the night was snapped off the crossbar and in to make it 4-1 before he scored again by chipping one in on his backhand to make it 5-1. San Jose then responded with Nikolai Knyzhov and Scott Sabourin scoring at 14:08 and then 19:31 to cut the Stars' lead to two, respectively. However, Fredrik Karlstrom sealed it for a 6-3 victory by firing in an empty-net goal with 17.1 seconds to spare.

Earning the win in goal, Murray improved to 13-11-2 on the campaign after making 27 saves on 30 shots. For the Barracuda, Makiniemi fell to 6-7-0 in the loss after surrendering five goals on 29 shots.

Up next, the Stars take on the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday and Wednesday with 7:00 p.m. face-offs scheduled for both nights at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.