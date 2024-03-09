Monsters Tripped up in 5-2 Loss to Rocket

LAVAL, QC - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Laval Rocket 5-2 on Saturday evening at the Place Bell. With the loss, the Monsters are now 33-18-3-3 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Rocket struck first with a shorthanded tally from Brandon Gignac at 5:57 of the opening frame, but Brendan Gaunce responded with a marker at 9:11 with an assist from Carson Meyer to even the game. Hunter McKown scored a power-play goal at 16:47 off feeds from Mikael Pyyhtia and Samuel Knazko but Laval had the final say after a tally on the man advantage from Xavier Simoneau at 19:02 tying the game 2-2 after 20 minutes. The Rocket scored the lone goal of the second period just 29 seconds in courtesy of Sean Farrell sending the Monsters to the final intermission trailing 3-2. Laval closed out the third period with a tally from Logan Mailloux at 14:23 and an empty-net marker from Lias Andersson at 17:03 bringing the final score to 5-2.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 29 saves in defeat while Laval's Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped 28 shots for the win.

The Monsters return home to host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday, March 12, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 2 0 0 - - 2

LAV 2 1 2 - - 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 30 1/3 4/5 16 min / 8 inf

LAV 34 1/5 2/3 14 min / 7 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves L 29 4 25-10-3

LAV Kaskisuo W 28 2 6-2-0

Cleveland Record: 33-18-3-3, 1st North Division

Laval Record: 25-24-6-2, 6th North Division

