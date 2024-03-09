Barracuda Outshined by Stars, 6-3
March 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Cedar Park, TX - The San Jose Barracuda (17-27-8-2) gave up three goals in the second period and ultimately failed to recover, falling 6-3 to the Texas Stars (26-22-3-2) on Saturday night at the H-E-B Center.
After a scoreless first period that produced just 12 combined shots, the Stars would score twice in a 28-second span as first Mark Rassell (6) slid at slow-rolling shot through Eetu Makiniemi's five-hole and then Matej Blumel (23) made it 2-0 as he fired in a rebound after a Gavin Bayreuther point-shot went off Makiniemi's left pad. At 7:28, Ozzy Wiesblatt (3), on his birthday, would bust in on net and beat Matt Murray with a forehand power-move for his first goal in 24 games. But the Stars would push their lead back to two with a power-play goal from Blumel (24) with 6.1 seconds left in the period.
In the third, the Barracuda outshot the Stars 19-7 but Jack Becker (2, 3) would seal the win with goals at 10:55 and 12:26. Nikolai Knyshov (2) would notch a goal at 14:08 and Scott Sabourin (16) scored at 19:32 but it was too late. Frederick Karlstrom (16) would score an empty-netter seconds later to make it 6-3.
The Barracuda continue their four-game road trip next Saturday in Rockford and return to Tech CU Arena on Wed, March 20 (10:30 a.m.) to faceoff with the San Diego Gulls for Cuda Classroom Day. For more info and tickets, head to sjbarracuda.com.
