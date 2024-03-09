Barracuda Outshined by Stars, 6-3

March 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







Cedar Park, TX - The San Jose Barracuda (17-27-8-2) gave up three goals in the second period and ultimately failed to recover, falling 6-3 to the Texas Stars (26-22-3-2) on Saturday night at the H-E-B Center.

After a scoreless first period that produced just 12 combined shots, the Stars would score twice in a 28-second span as first Mark Rassell (6) slid at slow-rolling shot through Eetu Makiniemi's five-hole and then Matej Blumel (23) made it 2-0 as he fired in a rebound after a Gavin Bayreuther point-shot went off Makiniemi's left pad. At 7:28, Ozzy Wiesblatt (3), on his birthday, would bust in on net and beat Matt Murray with a forehand power-move for his first goal in 24 games. But the Stars would push their lead back to two with a power-play goal from Blumel (24) with 6.1 seconds left in the period.

In the third, the Barracuda outshot the Stars 19-7 but Jack Becker (2, 3) would seal the win with goals at 10:55 and 12:26. Nikolai Knyshov (2) would notch a goal at 14:08 and Scott Sabourin (16) scored at 19:32 but it was too late. Frederick Karlstrom (16) would score an empty-netter seconds later to make it 6-3.

The Barracuda continue their four-game road trip next Saturday in Rockford and return to Tech CU Arena on Wed, March 20 (10:30 a.m.) to faceoff with the San Diego Gulls for Cuda Classroom Day. For more info and tickets, head to sjbarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.