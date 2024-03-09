Penguins Fall to Phantoms in St. Pat's Game, 4-2

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The luck of the Irish was on the side of the visitors as the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins were bested by the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 4-2, in the Penguins' annual St. Patrick's Day celebration on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (29-20-7-1) had no answer for a four-goal third period by Lehigh Valley, who answered a comeback win by the Penguins from last night with a rally of their own.

After a stellar first period by netminder Joel Blomqvist kept the game knotted at zero, Ryan Shea's one-timer from the right circle midway through the second period gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead.

Lehigh Valley's comeback was initially sparked by a power-play goal by Samu Tuomaala two minutes into the third.

Phantoms captain Garrett Wilson was assessed a match penalty for a check to the head, giving the Penguins a five-minute, major power play to try and reestablish the lead. Instead, Lehigh Valley received a shorthanded strike from Brendan Furry to hop ahead, 2-1.

Adam Brooks and Evan Polei added to the Phantoms' total, ballooning the lead to 4-1.

Sam Poulin was awarded a penalty shot late in the third period and converted with a slick backhand finish to pull the Penguins within two. It was the first home penalty shot awarded to the Penguins since Feb. 13, 2016, and the team's first penalty shot goal on home ice since Mar. 13, 2014.

Blomqvist stopped 25 of 29 shots from the Phantoms, and Parker Gahagan turned away 30 of 32 from the Penguins.

The Penguins and Phantoms will close out their three-game mini-series on Wednesday, Mar. 13 at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Game time is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

