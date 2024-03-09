Capitals Loan Hunter Shepard to Hershey

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Hunter Shepard has been loaned to Hershey.

Shepard, 28, has posted a record of 21-3-2 with Hershey this season, owning a 2.00 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage and two shutouts. Shepard ranks second in the AHL in goals-against average, tied for third in wins, and tied for sixth in save percentage.

With the Capitals this season, Shepard has a record of 2-1-1 with a 3.19 goals-against average and a .894 save percentage in four games. He made his NHL debut and earned his first career win on Oct. 25 at New Jersey. On Nov. 11 against the New York Islanders, Shepard stopped 36 of 37 shots and was named the game's First Star in a 4-1 Washington win.

