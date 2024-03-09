Griffins Fall to Milwaukee in Battle of Top Two Central Division Teams

March 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Milwaukee Admirals' Reid Schaefer versus Grand Rapids Griffins' Carter Mazur

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Milwaukee Admirals) Milwaukee Admirals' Reid Schaefer versus Grand Rapids Griffins' Carter Mazur(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Milwaukee Admirals)

MILWAUKEE -- In a rematch of the top two teams in the Central Division, the Grand Rapids Griffins did not collect a second straight win over the Milwaukee Admirals and fell 4-2 at Panther Arena on Saturday.

Carter Mazur put together a two-point night (1-1--2) in the loss, which put the Jackson, Michigan native at six points (4-2--6) in his last six outings. Tim Gettinger, who netted his 12th goal of the year against Milwaukee, has accrued four points (1-3--4) in his last seven games. Michael Hutchinson stopped 29-of-32 shots, as he earned himself a .906 save percentage versus the Admirals. The defeat marked a four-game skid for the Griffins.

Milwaukee's first period power-play goal put them on the board first when Liam Foudy beat Hutchinson with a backhand shot from the doorstep at 10:05. Later in the period, Phil Tomasino danced around Hutchinson and slid the puck behind him while in the crease, which ended with two Griffin defenders being unable to clear the disc before it passed over the goal line with 4:19 remaining.

In the opening minutes of the second period, Yaroslav Askarov gloved down Taro Hirose's high-slot one-timer to retain a 2-0 lead over Grand Rapids at 18:23. The Griffins cut Milwaukee's lead in half when Mazur's left-circle blast bounced off an Admiral, as it redirected past Askarov for a 2-1 contest in favor of Milwaukee with 15:24 remaining in the middle frame. A Griffins turnover resulted in Juuso Parssinen returning Milwaukee's lead to two goals with a shorthanded tally from the high slot at 17:43.

Late in the final stanza, Gettinger deflected a shot from the blue line into the net from the doorstep, which moved Grand Rapids within one of the Admirals with 4:19 remaining. However, Foudy impeded the Griffins' comeback bid with an empty-net goal at 18:51 and spelled out a 4-2 defeat for Grand Rapids.

Notes

- Matt Luff's point streak (2-2--4) was stopped at three games.

Box Score

Grand Rapids 0 1 1 - 2

Milwaukee 2 1 1 - 4

1st Period-1, Milwaukee, Foudy 9 (Parssinen, Kemell), 10:05 (PP). 2, Milwaukee, Tomasino 3 (O'Reilly, Schaefer), 15:41. Penalties-Tuomisto Gr (interference), 9:24.

2nd Period-3, Grand Rapids, Mazur 15 (Kasper), 4:36. 4, Milwaukee, Parssinen 5 (Livingstone), 17:43 (SH). Penalties-Aston-Reese Gr (cross-checking), 5:35; Foudy Mil (hooking), 7:07; served by Kemell Mil (too many men - bench minor), 16:38.

3rd Period-5, Grand Rapids, Gettinger 12 (Rafferty, Mazur), 15:41. 6, Milwaukee, Foudy 10 18:51 (EN). Penalties-Lombardi Gr (tripping), 11:40.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 5-8-8-21. Milwaukee 14-9-10-33.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 0 / 2; Milwaukee 1 / 3.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Hutchinson 13-10-3 (32 shots-29 saves). Milwaukee, Askarov 22-9-1 (21 shots-19 saves).

A-8,188

Three Stars

1. MIL Parssinen (game-winner, assist); 2. MIL Foudy (two goals); 3. MIL Askarov (W, 19 saves)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 27-17-6-4 (64 pts.) / Tue., March 12 at Cleveland 7 p.m. EST

Milwaukee: 37-14-1-0 (75 pts.) / Sun., March 10 at Chicago 3 p.m. CST

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.