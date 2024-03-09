Hogs Win Sixth Straight After Cates Scores Twice in Four-Goal First Period
March 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
ROSEMONT, IL - Jackson Cates led the Rockford IceHogs to their sixth-straight victory with two goals and an assist in a 4-1 win over the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena on Saturday. The Hogs scored four goals in the first period and protected the lead throughout the rest of the game to capture their third straight win over the Wolves.
The six-game win streak is the longest for Rockford since the 2018-19 season. Saturday's win kept the Hogs within two points of the third-place Texas Stars.
Rockford has also scored at least four goals in five straight games for the first time since November of 2022.
Cates led Rockford out of the gates with two goals in the first five-and-a-half minutes of the first period. The two goals gave Cates his second career multi-goal game and his first of the season.
Cates' first strike came via a deflection on Ethan Del Mastro's point shot just over a minute into the first (18:58). Minutes later, Wyatt Kaiser deked across the blueline and fed the puck towards the net where Cates bashed in a rebound (5:27).
Brett Seney continued the hot start for the Hogs by bagging his team-best 18th goal and his 10th power-play tally of the season (9:48). Rem Pitlick and Cole Guttman helped win the puck for Seney who extended his goal streak to four games.
With just over three minutes left in the first, Guttman landed Rockford's fourth goal of the period, tying a season high for the team in one period. Cates fed a wide-open Guttman in the slot for the score (16:51).
Chicago's Josh Melnick scored on the power play to make it 4-1 in the second period (5:39).
Rockford goaltender Drew Commesso picked up his third straight win by stopping 23 of 24 Chicago shots. Commesso has now held the opposition to three or fewer goals in eight straight contests and is 12-12-3-1.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2024
- Hogs Win Sixth Straight After Cates Scores Twice in Four-Goal First Period - Rockford IceHogs
- Islanders Edge Wolf Pack in Overtime - Bridgeport Islanders
- Griffins Fall to Milwaukee in Battle of Top Two Central Division Teams - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Barracuda Outshined by Stars, 6-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Belleville Sens Keep Hold Of Third Place In The North After A Loss In Utica - Belleville Senators
- Amerks Doubled up in Rematch with Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Ads Snap Skid With Win Over Griffins - Milwaukee Admirals
- Blumel and Becker Score Twice, Stars Split with Barracuda - Texas Stars
- Wolves Fall Short to IceHogs 4-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Moose Take Down Wild, 4-1 - Manitoba Moose
- Manitoba Scores Four Unanswered to Down Iowa 4-1 - Iowa Wild
- Ex-Marlies & Ellis Dazzle in 5-1 T-Birds' Rout of Toronto - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Strike Twice in Third Period to Bank Point, But Fall 3-2 to Islanders in the Shootout - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Top Americans, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Fall to Phantoms in St. Pat's Game, 4-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Use Third Period Surge to Defeat Senators, 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Huntington, Phillips Pace Bears to 3-2 Win over Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Silver Knights Shut Down by Abbotsford, 6-0, in Second of Back-To-Back - Henderson Silver Knights
- Canucks Close out Road Trip with a 6-0 Victory over the Henderson Silver Knights - Abbotsford Canucks
- Checkers Fall Just Short in 3-2 Loss to Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Tripped up in 5-2 Loss to Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Capitals Loan Hunter Shepard to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- B-Sens Agree to Professional Tryout with Forward Tag Bertuzzi - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Condors v Eagles, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Providence Bruins Recall Curtis Hall and Ryan Mast from Maine Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Hogs' Win Streak on the Line in Rivalry Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Detroit Recalls Jonatan Berggren from Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ginning and Lycksell Returned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Visit Islanders in Latest Installment of 'Battle of Connecticut' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 6 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Wolf Pack for the Final Time this Season - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #55: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
- Power Play Stalls in Eagles' 3-1 Loss at Bakersfield - Colorado Eagles
- Gulls Taken Down by Firebirds 5-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Holloway Scores in Return to the Lineup as the Condors Win Their Third of the Season Against Colorado - Bakersfield Condors
- The Canucks Fall 4-2 Against The Henderson Silver Knights - Abbotsford Canucks
- Firebirds' Offense Shines In 5-1 Win Over Gulls - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Abbotsford, 4-2, In First Of Weekend Series - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rockford IceHogs Stories
- Hogs Win Sixth Straight After Cates Scores Twice in Four-Goal First Period
- Hogs' Win Streak on the Line in Rivalry Game
- IceHogs Send Marcel and Perrott to Indy
- IceHogs 2022-23 Team MVP Luke Philp Activated by Blackhawks and Assigned to Rockford
- IceHogs Weekly: Two Dramatic Wins for Hogs Extends Win Streak to Five Games