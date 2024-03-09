Ginning and Lycksell Returned to Phantoms
March 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have loaned defenseman Adam Ginning and forward Olle Lycksell to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Ginning, 24, has been loaned back to the Phantoms after a quick recall to Philadelphia where he played in Thursday's win at the Florida Panthers. That was Ginning's first NHL game of the season and the second of his career. The 6-4 defenseman has played in 52 games with the Phantoms this season scoring two goals with 11 assists for 13 points and also 120 career games with Lehigh Valley scoring 5-27-32.
Lycksell, 24, leads the Phantoms with 18 goals and has scored 18-14-32 in 34 games with Lehigh Valley this season. The 24-year-old left wing has scored six goals in his last six games with the Phantoms dating back to January. He has also played in nine games with the Flyers this season scoring 0-3-3.
ELIGIBLE
The Philadelphia Flyers made three more transactions yesterday affecting Phantoms players.
Ronnie Attard, Bobby Brink and Felix Sandstrom were all loaned to Lehigh Valley at the trade deadline at 3:00 p.m. and then immediately recalled back to Philadelphia.
It is required that any currently contracted player be on the team's AHL roster at the trade deadline in order to be allowed to play for the AHL team after the deadline. These transactions ensure that Attard, Brink and Sandstrom are eligible to return to Lehigh Valley at any point moving forward in the regular season or postseason.
The Phantoms are back in action tonight with a rematch against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the opener of a five-game road trip.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Saturday, March 9 (6:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Sunday, March 10 (3:00) at Bridgeport Islanders
Wednesday, March 13 (7:05) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
Friday, March 15 (7:05) at Providence Bruins
Saturday, March 16 (7:05) at Providence Bruins
Lehigh Valley Phantoms right wing Olle Lycksell
