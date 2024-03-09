Wolves Fall Short to IceHogs 4-1
March 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves opened a five-game homestand by falling to the Rockford IceHogs 4-1 on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.
Josh Melnick scored for the Wolves but it wasn't enough as the IceHogs got two goals and an assist from Jackson Cates to help Rockford post its season-high sixth win in a row.
It was all Rockford in the opening period as the IceHogs got Cates' pair of goals and scores from Brett Seney and Cole Guttman to hold a 4-0 advantage heading into the first intermission.
In the second, the Wolves got on the board while on the power play. Melnick jumped on a loose puck and skated in on IceHogs goaltender Drew Commesso and chipped the puck into the net from in close. Matt Donovan and Julian Junca earned assists on Melnick's fourth goal of the season.
Neither team scored in the third as Commesso and Junca each stood tall in goal.
Adam Scheel started in goal for the Wolves and made eight saves before being replaced by Junca (19 saves) in the opening period. Commesso (23 saves) earned the win for the IceHogs.
Chicago fell to 20-28-3-2 on the season while Rockford moved to 25-21-5-2.
Next up: The Wolves host the Milwaukee Admirals on Sunday afternoon at Allstate Arena (3 p.m.).
Media interested in covering the 2023-24 Chicago Wolves should contact Wolves Director of Public Relations, Chris Kuc.
##WEARETHEWOLVES
