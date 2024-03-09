Huntington, Phillips Pace Bears to 3-2 Win over Checkers
March 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Charlotte, NC) - Jimmy Huntington enjoyed a three-point night, Matthew Phillips added two points in his debut, and the Hershey Bears (42-11-0-4) bounced back and snapped a season-high three-game winless skid (0-2-0-1) in a 3-2 victory over the Charlotte Checkers (28-22-6-0) on Saturday night at Bojangles' Coliseum.
Hershey's record against Charlotte is now 4-2-0-0, with two games remaining in the season series, both back at GIANT Center.
With the win, Hershey's Magic Number has been reduced to two standings points. Hershey can now clinch a berth in the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs with a win in its next game (at Providence, Friday, March 15 at 7 p.m.) or a regulation loss by the Springfield Thunderbirds; Springfield is next in action at Providence on Sunday, March 10 at 3:05 p.m.
BOX SCORE
Phillips opened the scoring just 4:36 into the first period when Huntington relayed a pass from Pierrick Dubé over to Phillips at the left side of Spencer Knight, who buried his 104th career AHL goal and his first as a Bear.
Mackie Samoskevich drew the Checkers level at 8:56 with a 4-on-4 strike that beat Clay Stevenson.
Dubé and Phillips went to work along the boards behind the Charlotte net to help set up a short-side strike from Huntington at 15:55 for his 12th of the season, giving Hershey a 2-1 edge.
Huntington buried the eventual game-winner and his second of the evening at 3:29 of the middle frame when he settled a Mike Vecchione rebound and stuffed it past Knight for a power-play marker; Chase Priskie earned a secondary assist.
The Checkers drew back to within a goal at 19:01 with a shorthanded unassisted goal by Patrick Giles.
Despite Charlotte limiting the Bears to just one shot on goal in the third period, Stevenson stopped all 10 shots he faced in the stanza to secure the win.
Shots finished 26-22 in favor of the Checkers. Stevenson went 24-for-26 in the victory for Hershey to earn his 19th of the season, tops among rookie AHL netminders; Knight took the loss for Charlotte with a 19-for-22 effort. The Bears went 1-for-4 on the power play; the Checkers went 0-for-5 with the man advantage.
The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they conclude their road trip against the Utica Comets on Friday, March 15 at Adirondack Bank Center at 7 p.m. Hershey returns home to host the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, March 16 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for GIANT Pennant Night. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Bears pennant, courtesy of GIANT. Purchase tickets for the game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2024
- Ex-Marlies & Ellis Dazzle in 5-1 T-Birds' Rout of Toronto - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolf Pack Strike Twice in Third Period to Bank Point, But Fall 3-2 to Islanders in the Shootout - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Top Americans, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Fall to Phantoms in St. Pat's Game, 4-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Comets Use Third Period Surge to Defeat Senators, 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Huntington, Phillips Pace Bears to 3-2 Win over Checkers - Hershey Bears
- Silver Knights Shut Down by Abbotsford, 6-0, in Second of Back-To-Back - Henderson Silver Knights
- Canucks Close out Road Trip with a 6-0 Victory over the Henderson Silver Knights - Abbotsford Canucks
- Checkers Fall Just Short in 3-2 Loss to Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Tripped up in 5-2 Loss to Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Capitals Loan Hunter Shepard to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- B-Sens Agree to Professional Tryout with Forward Tag Bertuzzi - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Condors v Eagles, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Providence Bruins Recall Curtis Hall and Ryan Mast from Maine Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Hogs' Win Streak on the Line in Rivalry Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Detroit Recalls Jonatan Berggren from Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ginning and Lycksell Returned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Visit Islanders in Latest Installment of 'Battle of Connecticut' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 6 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Wolf Pack for the Final Time this Season - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #55: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
- Power Play Stalls in Eagles' 3-1 Loss at Bakersfield - Colorado Eagles
- Gulls Taken Down by Firebirds 5-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Holloway Scores in Return to the Lineup as the Condors Win Their Third of the Season Against Colorado - Bakersfield Condors
- The Canucks Fall 4-2 Against The Henderson Silver Knights - Abbotsford Canucks
- Firebirds' Offense Shines In 5-1 Win Over Gulls - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Abbotsford, 4-2, In First Of Weekend Series - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.