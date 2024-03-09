Holloway Scores in Return to the Lineup as the Condors Win Their Third of the Season Against Colorado
March 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (29-20-4, 62pts) fell behind on the opening shot of the game, but settled in from there in a 3-1 win over the Colorado Eagles (32-18-5, 69pts) on Friday. Dylan Holloway (3rd) returned to the Condors lineup and extended his point streak to five games in the AHL this year. Adam Erne (4th) scored the eventual game-winner. Raphael Lavoie (24th) added the insurance marker in the third period for his fourth goal in three games.
Jack Campbell made 31 saves for his second straight win. Cam Dineen had an assist to extend his point streak to six games and now has 11 points (1g-10a) in his last nine contests. Seth Griffith recorded his second straight multi-assist game.
The Condors are 3-4-0 against Colorado and can sweep the Eagles tomorrow night.
