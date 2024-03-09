Game Preview: Condors v Eagles, 7 p.m.

COLORADO (32-18-5, 69pts) @ BAKERSFIELD (29-20-4, 62pts)

The final game of an eight-game season series after the Condors beat Colorado 3-1 a night ago

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

BROADCAST

AHLTV

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio)

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors and Eagles wrap up an eight-game season series.

LOOKING BACK

Despite giving up a goal on the opening shot against, the Condors would go on to rally and settle in to a 3-1 win over Colorado last night. Jack Campbell stopped 31 straight shots. Adam Erne had the game winner in the second period.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors are 25-4-1 (.850) when scoring at least three goals this season. It has happened just twice in seven games with Colorado this season.

ROAD WARRIORS

After tonight, the Condors will play eight of 10 games away from home to wrap up the month of March. Bakersfield is 16-10-0 away from Mechanics Bank Arena this season and 13-10-4 at home.

LAVVY UP THE LADDER

Raphael Lavoie has four goals on the week in three games after notching his 24th of the season last night.

JERSEY BOY

Cam Dineen has a goal and six assists during a season-high, six-game point streak and a goal and 10 assists over his last nine games.

PACIFIC TIGHTENING UP

Five points separate 3rd-place Tucson (67pts) and t-6th place Bakersfield (62pts) with the Condors holding a game in hand. Calgary, Ontario, and Abbotsford are wedged in between with the Condors holding games in hand on all. Bakersfield sits two points out of fourth. Abbotsford is in Henderson tonight, Tucson is in Coachella Valley, and the Reign head to Calgary for two beginning on Sunday. Click here for the AHL's Playoff Primer

STRENGTH ON STRENGTH

The Condors are t-6th in the AHL on the power play at 20.5%. Colorado is 2nd on the penalty kill at at 85.2% and has killed off all 28 Condors power plays this season.

ALL THE TOOLS

Ty Tullio has points in three straight games with a goal and two assists.

HOLLYWOOD IS BACK

Dylan Holloway scored the opening goal last night and now has five points (3g-2a) in five games with the Condors this season. He has four points (3g-1a) in 32 games with the Oilers this season.

SOUP'S ON

Jack Campbell won his second straight start last night, stopping 31 of 32. He is 14-8-0 with a 2.55 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage since November 21.

LEAGUE LEADER

Seth Griffith notched his second straight multi-assist night last night, his 11th such game of the season. He is up to a tie for 12th in the league scoring race with 46 points.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

Colorado is 18-4-0 in its last 22 games since January 13. Two of those losses have come at the hands of the Condors. Tanner Kero was named AHL Player of the Week, notching seven points (4g-3a) in four games last week.

UP NEXT

The Condors are home Saturday with an appearance from BLUEY!

