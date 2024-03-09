Ads Snap Skid With Win Over Griffins
March 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - On his own figurine giveaway night, Yaroslav Askarov stopped 19 shots to guide the Admirals to a 4-2 victory over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday night at Panther Arena.
The win snapped a four-game losing skid for the Admirals and enacted a bit of revenge against the team that stopped Milwaukee's team-record 19-game winning streak.
The victory upped the Ads record to 37-14-1 and 75 points, increasing their lead over second-place Grand Rapids to 11 points with 21 games left in the regular season for Milwaukee.
The Admirals jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on goals from Liam Foudy and Phil Tomasino. Foudy struck first when he collected the rebound of a shot from Joakim Kemell and shoveled a backhand over a prone Griffins goalie Michael Hutchinson 10:05 into the game.
Just over five minutes later Tomasino picked up his third of the season as he was able to tuck the puck in short side on the Grand Rapids netminder.
The Griffins cut the Admirals lead in half on a Carter Mazuer goal 4:36 into the second, but Juuso Parssinen would make it 3-1 with 2:17 left in the sandwich frame on a shorthanded tally. The play started when Reid Shaefer held the Ads zone on a Griffins outlet attempt and passed the puck to an open Passinen, who fired a rocket over the shoulder of Hutchinson.
Grand Rapids pulled within a goal again with 4:19 left in the game on a Tim Gettinger deflection, but Askarov and the Ads defense put the clamps on from there. Found sealed the win with his second of the night on an empty netter with 69 seconds to play in the game.
The Admirals get right back at it Sunday afternoon as they head to Chicago to take on the Wolves at 3 pm. The team's next home game is set for Wednesday morning at 10:30 in a school game affair against Manitoba.
