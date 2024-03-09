Silver Knights Shut Down by Abbotsford, 6-0, in Second of Back-To-Back

March 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights were shut out by the Abbotsford Canucks, 6-0, on Saturday afternoon.

Abbotsford took a 3-0 lead in the first period with goals scored by John Stevens, Aidan McDonough, and Sheldon Dries.

The Canucks added two more goals by Tristen Nielsen and Arsheep Bains in the second period to make it 5-0.

Ty Glover scored a goal in the third period for Abbotsford.

The Henderson Silver Knights go on the road next for games against the Tucson Roadrunners on Tuesday, March 12, and Wednesday, March 13. Puck drop is set for 5:30 p.m. PT on both nights.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.