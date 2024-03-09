Wolf Pack Strike Twice in Third Period to Bank Point, But Fall 3-2 to Islanders in the Shootout

BRIDGEPORT, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack struck twice in the third period on Saturday night to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport. The lead lasted only 1:22, however, as the Islanders tied it up and eventually won it 3-2 in the shootout.

Ruslan Iskhakov dazzled in the bottom half of the third round of the shootout, going behind the back and beating Dylan Garand for victory. Iskhakov's goal broke a 1-1 tie in the third round, giving the Isles a 2-1 edge in the skills competition.

The first 20 minutes of the game passed without much in the way of scoring chances, as both teams played a responsible defensive game. Garand made eleven saves in the frame, while Jakub Skarek turned aside five bids from the Wolf Pack.

Each team got a late powerplay in the first period, but both teams would take penalties to negate their skater advantages.

The Islanders broke through 5:05 into the second period, as a bad break for the Wolf Pack ended up in the back of the net. Brandon Scanlin inadvertently lost his balance when hitting a discarded stick in his own zone, resulting in a turnover.

William Dufour found the loose puck and sent a pass to Brian Pinho, who polished off the play for his sixth goal of the season.

Alex Belzile drew the Wolf Pack even 6:48 into the third period, jamming home a rebound for his 16th goal of the season. Nic Petan's shot from the high slot was denied by Skarek but popped to the top of the crease. Belzile found the rebound and beat Skarek to tie the contest.

3:53 later, the Wolf Pack took a 2-1 lead when Jake Leschyshyn converted a pass from Adam Edström for his sixth goal of the season. Edström muscled his way into the zone and set up Leschyshyn directly in front of Skarek.

82 seconds later, however, Dufour evened the affair with a goal from the right-wing circle. His shot snuck over the shoulder of Garand at 12:03 of the third period, forcing an eventual overtime.

After the Wolf Pack killed off a too many men of the ice penalty early in overtime, Brett Berard had an opportunity to end the game. He was stoned by the right pad of Skarek, however, sending the game to a shootout.

Matthew Maggio opened the shootout with a goal in the bottom half of the first round, a goal that would stand as the only tally through four shooters. Petan tied the shootout in the top half of the third round, snapping a shot by the glove of Skarek.

Iskhakov's brilliant move in the bottom half of the third round would prove to be the difference, however, as the Isles prevailed 2-1 in the shootout and 3-2 in the game.

The loss snapped a six-game overall winning streak for the Wolf Pack against the Islanders and a seven-game winning streak at Total Mortgage Arena.

The Wolf Pack continue their three-game road trip Tuesday night when they visit the Charlotte Checkers The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting at 6:45 p.m. on AHLTV & Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Saturday, March 16th, when the Utica Comets come to town. The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m., and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

