Providence Bruins Recall Curtis Hall and Ryan Mast from Maine Mariners
March 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, March 9, that the Providence Bruins have recalled forward Curtis Hall and defenseman Ryan Mast from the Maine Mariners.
Hall, 23, has skated in 22 games with the Mariners this season, tallying 11 goals and nine assists for 20 points. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound forward has appeared in 11 games with Providence this season, posting two goals and four assists.
The Chagrin Falls, Ohio, native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (119th) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
Mast, 21, has played in 38 games with the Mariners this season, totaling five goals and nine assists for 14 points. The 6-foot-5, 221-pound defenseman has skated in five games with Providence this season.
The Bloomfield, Mich., native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (181st) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2024
- B-Sens Agree to Professional Tryout with Forward Tag Bertuzzi - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Condors v Eagles, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Providence Bruins Recall Curtis Hall and Ryan Mast from Maine Mariners - Providence Bruins
- Hogs' Win Streak on the Line in Rivalry Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Detroit Recalls Jonatan Berggren from Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ginning and Lycksell Returned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Manitoba Moose - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Visit Islanders in Latest Installment of 'Battle of Connecticut' - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Bears at Checkers, 6 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Wolf Pack for the Final Time this Season - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #55: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
- Power Play Stalls in Eagles' 3-1 Loss at Bakersfield - Colorado Eagles
- Gulls Taken Down by Firebirds 5-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Holloway Scores in Return to the Lineup as the Condors Win Their Third of the Season Against Colorado - Bakersfield Condors
- The Canucks Fall 4-2 Against The Henderson Silver Knights - Abbotsford Canucks
- Firebirds' Offense Shines In 5-1 Win Over Gulls - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Abbotsford, 4-2, In First Of Weekend Series - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.