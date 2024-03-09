Providence Bruins Recall Curtis Hall and Ryan Mast from Maine Mariners

March 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, March 9, that the Providence Bruins have recalled forward Curtis Hall and defenseman Ryan Mast from the Maine Mariners.

Hall, 23, has skated in 22 games with the Mariners this season, tallying 11 goals and nine assists for 20 points. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound forward has appeared in 11 games with Providence this season, posting two goals and four assists.

The Chagrin Falls, Ohio, native was originally selected by Boston in the fourth round (119th) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Mast, 21, has played in 38 games with the Mariners this season, totaling five goals and nine assists for 14 points. The 6-foot-5, 221-pound defenseman has skated in five games with Providence this season.

The Bloomfield, Mich., native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (181st) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.