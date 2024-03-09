Detroit Recalls Jonatan Berggren from Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday recalled right wing Jonatan Berggren from the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Berggren appeared in two games with Detroit from Dec. 27-29 during his most recent call up, showing one assist and an even plus-minus rating. From Dec. 11-14 with the Red Wings, the 2024 AHL All-Star accumulated three points (2-1-3) in three outings, which included goals in consecutive games from Dec. 11-12. In total, the sixth-year pro has amassed five points (2-3-5) and a plus-four rating in nine contests with the Red Wings this season. Berggren has been proficient in the AHL, as he is on an active six-game point streak (3-5-8) and leads the roster in points (19-27-46), assists (27) and goals (19) through 43 appearances this season. The prospect also has 22 points (11-11-22) in his last 19 games from Jan. 13-March 4 and 31 points (14-17-31) in his last 27 contests from Dec. 15-March 4. A season ago, the 23-year-old registered seven points (4-3-7) in seven appearances for Grand Rapids, on top of producing 28 points (15-13-28) in 67 contests with the Red Wings. During the 2021-22 campaign, Berggren broke the Griffins' rookie single season scoring record with 64 points (21-43-64) in 70 games, five more points than the previous record held by Teemu Pulkkinen (2013-14). Throughout three AHL seasons, Berggren has established 117 points (44-73-117) in 120 appearances. Berggren has also notched 33 points (17-16-33) in 76 NHL games with Detroit.

