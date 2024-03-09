Comets Use Third Period Surge to Defeat Senators, 3-2

Utica, NY. - The Comets were back at home on Saturday night coming off a shootout loss against a division rival the previous night. Despite taking a single point in a shootout loss on Friday, the Comets were determined to grab two points for themselves and keep two points from the Belleville Senators, their opponents on Saturday at the Adirondack Bank Center. The massive crowd roared as the Comets took to the ice and they wouldn't relent all game long trying to spur their team to a victory as the Comets looked to inch closer to a playoff spot. As the contest wore on, the Comets found themselves down going into the final period of regulation but managed to use the powerplay to surge offensively and grab two points in a victory in a 3-2 win.

During the opening period, it was the Senators who capitalized on a powerplay goal by Josh Currie who struck at 14:31 skirting the puck just passed goaltender, Isaac Poulter. It was the only goal of the first period as the Comets headed into the intermission down 1-0.

In the middle frame, it was the Comets who worked to tie the game and it took the captain to get it done. As Comets forward Graeme Clarke blasted a shot that was going wide, Ryan Schmelzer helped deflect it into the net at 5:28 for his 14th goal of the season tying the game at 1-1. Later, the Senators recaptured the lead after the Comets failed on an odd man rush moments earlier, Belleville took advantage and rushed down the ice where Egor Sokolov knifed the puck passed Poulter at 9:43. The period concluded with the Comets trailing 2-1.

During the final period of regulation, Chase Stillman blasted a shot through a screen and tied the contest at 13:13 for his 12th goal of the season. The goal that made it 2-2 was assisted by Justin Downling and Santeri Hatakka. As the crowd rose to their feet to cheer the tying goal, they barely had a chance to sit down as the game winner was scored on the poweroplay as Topias Vilen sent the puck to Nolan Foote who proceeded to blast it passed Belleville goalie, Leevi Merilainen at 16:56. The goal made the game 3-2 and it was all the offense the team needed. Poulter shut the door the rest of the way and skated away with the victory making 14 saves on 16 shots.

The Comets are back in action against tomorrow against the Rochester Americans on the road at 4:05pm before heading to Belleville to play the Senators for the last time in the regular season on Wednesday.

