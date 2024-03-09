Silver Knights Triumph Over Abbotsford, 4-2, In First Of Weekend Series

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Abbotsford Canucks, 4-2, on Friday evening at The Dollar Loan Center. Defenseman Jake Bischoff notched the first multi-goal game of his AHL career.

Abbotsford opened the scoring at 6:44 in the first period.

The Silver Knights tied the game late in the first with a goal from Bischoff. After a feed to the slot from Brendan Brisson, Bischoff scored on a wrist shot blocker side. Grigori Denisenko also picked up an assist on the goal.

Henderson took a 2-1 lead on a power-play tally from Bischoff for his second goal of the night. Bischoff fired a one-timer past the Canucks goaltender after a pass from Kaedan Korczak. Tyler Benson also collected an assist on the play which was his 200th career AHL point.

In the final two minutes of the second period, the Canucks tied the game with a goal from McDonough.

Brisson gave Henderson a 3-2 lead at the mark of the third period. He collected the puck after a flip pass from Dysin Mayo, then evaded a poke check to give the Silver Knights their second lead of the night.

Kaedan Korczak added an empty netter to extend the lead to 4-2. The Silver Knights are back in action tomorrow night at The Dollar Loan Center as they take on the Abbotsford Canucks once again for the second half of their back-to-back.

