Hogs' Win Streak on the Line in Rivalry Game

ROSEMONT, Ill. - After six days of rest, the IceHogs hit the ice once again tonight against the Chicago Wolves at Allstate Arena. Rockford is chasing its sixth straight victory tonight and rides a season-best five-game win streak into this evening.

The Hogs have undergone an influx of new players over the last couple days, including defensemen Louis Crevier and Isaak Phillips who arrived from the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. Rockford is also hopeful to get players like David Gust, Colton Dach, and Austin Strand back from injury this weekend.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 24-21-5-2, 55 points (4th, Central Division)

Chicago: 20-27-3-2, 45 points (6th, Central Division)

Last Game: 5-4 Overtime Win at Grand Rapids (Mar. 2)

The IceHogs produced their second consecutive third-period comeback when they staged a three-goal third period and an overtime winner from Ethan Del Mastro to claim a 5-4 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins last Saturday.

Rockford trailed 3-0 in the second period and 3-1 heading into the third before Brett Seney, Jackson Cates, and Cole Guttman scored three goals in the span of 1:28 to flip the game on its head.

Grand Rapids tied the game with less than three minutes remaining in regulation to force overtime, but Del Mastro picked up his second OT winner of the season. Guttman finished with two goals on the night, and Seney found the back of the net for the third straight game.

Last Game vs. Chicago: 4-0 Win (Feb. 16)

Jaxson Stauber wrote the headline of Feb. 16's matchup between Rockford and Chicago. The 24-year-old became the first-ever AHL goaltender to score a goal and record a shutout in the same game. Rockford won 4-0 behind Stauber's first career shutout, and his goalie goal with a minute left in the third highlighted the night.

High-Flying Top Line

Rockford's top line of Brett Seney, Cole Guttman, and Rem Pitlick has racked up 23 combined points in the last four games. Seney has nine points in that stretch (3G, 6A), Pitlick has eight points (4G, 4A), and Guttman has six (4G, 2A). Over the last four games, the trio has produced eight multi-point performances. Only in one of the last four games did one of those linemates not record a point (Guttman on Mar. 1 at Milwaukee). Through the last four contests for Rockford, Seney, Guttman, and Pitlick have produced 43.4% or the IceHogs' offense (23 of 53 points).

Down but Not Out

The IceHogs' comeback last Saturday against Grand Rapids marked the fourth time this season, and the second time in as many games, that Rockford erased a third-period deficit to win a game. The Hogs are now 4-16-1-2 when trailing after two periods. Rockford was down 2-1 entering the third period against Milwaukee last Friday and 3-1 entering the third last Saturday against Grand Rapids. The Admirals and Griffins were a combined 38-2-2 when leading after two periods entering last weekend before the Hogs bucked both trends.

Adding Firepower

It was announced Friday that Louis Crevier and Isaak Phillips were assigned from the Blackhawks. Crevier (five assists in 21 games with Rockford) and Phillips (1G, 2A in 10 games with Rockford) have both spent a majority of the season in the NHL with Chicago. The Hogs are also hopeful for the return of several key players from injury including David Gust, Colton Dach, and Austin Strand. Gust has missed the last six games while in concussion protocol, Dach has missed the last five games with a hip injury, and Strand has been missing for the last nine contests with a wrist injury.

Streaks

Saturday's win over Grand Rapids gave Rockford five straight wins for the first time this season. The overtime final also extended the Griffins' point streak out to 18 games to rank second in the AHL this season. Rockford's victory snapped a six-game win streak for Grand Rapids. The last time that an IceHogs team won five straight games was the 2018-19 group that won six in a row between Jan. 25, 2019 and Feb. 8, 2019. Rockford is also 8-2-0-0 in the last 10 games and has points in 11 of the last 13 games. The last IceHogs' group to earn points in 11 of 13 games was the 2017-18 team that did so over multiple 13-game spans late in the season. That IceHogs squad advanced to the Western Conference Finals; the farthest a Rockford AHL team has gone in the playoffs.

2023-24 Head-To-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Sat., Oct. 21 vs Chicago: L 5-2 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Nov. 12 at Chicago: L 5-0 - Recap, Highlights

Sun., Dec. 17 at Chicago: OTL 4-3 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Jan. 19 vs Chicago: L 4-1 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Feb. 10 vs Chicago: W 2-1 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Feb. 16 vs Chicago: W 4-0 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Mar. 9 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Wed., Mar. 20 vs Chicago, 7 p.m.

Wed., Mar. 27 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sat., Mar. 30 at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Fri., Apr. 19 vs Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sun., Apr. 21 at Chicago, 3 p.m.

IceHogs vs Wolves, All Time

92-76-12-5

