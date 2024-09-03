Gary Payton II's 2020-21 G League DPOY Mix

September 3, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 YouTube Video







Before he got his break in the NBA with the Warriors, Gary Payton II was one of the G League's most fearsome defenders. Flash back to his best defensive plays from his 2020-21 season with Raptors 905 when he was named the NBA G League Defensive Player of the Year. #NBADefenseWeek

