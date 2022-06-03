Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (25-25) at Omaha Storm Chasers (26-24)

LOCATION: Werner Park

FIRST PITCH: 8:05 PM ET

GAME #51 / Road #28: Indianapolis Indians (25-25) at Omaha Storm Chasers (26-24)

PROBABLES: RHP Bryse Wilson (1-0, 6.00) vs. LHP Austin Cox (0-3, 4.96)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: A two-run seventh inning by Omaha broke a 1-1 tie and gave the Storm Chasers a win in the third contest of a six-game series this week, 4-1. Brewer Hicklen homered in the bottom of the first inning to give the Storm Chasers a 1-0 advantage. After being held scoreless through three frames, the Indians got on the board thanks a game-tying longball off the bat of Bligh Madris. With the score level at 1-1 and the bases loaded with two outs in the seventh, Hicklen stroked a go-ahead single to score two runs and recapture the lead, 3-1. Omaha added an insurance run in the eighth on a Nate Eaton sacrifice fly.

BOLTON ON THE BUMP: Cody Bolton fanned a season-high seven batters last night and surrendered just one run - a solo home run - over 5.0 two-hit innings. The earned run was Bolton's first allowed since 5/11, and in his last four games (three starts) he is 1-0 with a 0.59 ERA (1er/15.1ip), 21 strikeouts, 0.91 WHIP and .113 average against (6-for-53). His seven strikeouts last night were his most since fanning eight batters in 6.0 one-run innings on 7/28/19 with Double-A Altoona vs. Richmond. After striking out less than five batters in his first seven outings, Bolton has six-plus strikeouts in three of his last four outings. The 23-year-old, who was sidelined for the entire 2021 season while recovering from knee surgery, is 1-1 with a 2.78 ERA (10er/32.1ip) and 41 strikeouts in 11 games (seven starts).

BLIGH GUY: Bligh Madris, who recorded a team and career-high 26-game on-base streak at the end of the 2021 season, has now reached base safely in his last 12 games since 5/20 vs. Toledo. He launched his fourth home run of the season and third in his past nine games last night to tie the game at 1-1 in the fourth. Since the beginning of his on-base streak, he has hit safely in 10 of 11 games with an official at-bat and is hitting .351 (13-for-37) with six extra-base hits, a .467 on-base percentage and 1.143 OPS. From 8/26-10/3/21, Madris hit .320 (32-for-100) with 10 doubles and two home runs, a stretch which included a team-high 15-game hitting streak.

SWAGGERTY SWINGING: Travis Swaggerty went 2-for-4 last night for his third consecutive two-hit game and his fifth in his past six games. In 19 games since the beginning of May, Swaggerty is hitting .356 (26-for-73) with a .420 on-base percentage and .954 OPS. Ten of those games were multi-hit performances. After a slow April and a short stint on the concussion injured list, Swaggerty has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games and owns a .382 average (21-for-55) with seven extra-base hits and a 1.070 OPS since 5/17. His latest hot streak has improved his average in 34 games this season to .273 (35-for-128) with nine extra-base hits and 19 RBI.

BAE ON BASE: Ji-Hwan Bae had his career-high 28-game on-base streak snapped last night. Bae and teammate Canaan Smith-Njigba (4/22-5/26) are currently tied for the longest on-base streak in the International League this season, which are the highest by an Indians batter since Adam Frazier reached base safely in 29 consecutive games from 5/9-6/8/16, the second-longest streak in the league that season. During the 28-game stretch, Bae hit safely in 22 of 28 contests with a .339 average (37-for-109), .431 on-base percentage and 1.037 OPS. All five of his home runs and 16 of his 18 total extra-base hits this season came in that time span. He also struck out just 17 times compared to 19 walks.

WELCOME TO THE SPACE CAM: Cam Alldred tossed 1.0 perfect inning yesterday and has not allowed a baserunner in his past three outings (3.2ip) since 5/29 at St. Paul. The southpaw was working a season-high 16.0-inning scoreless streak across eight games (one start) from 4/20-5/24 before giving up three runs in the second inning on 5/24 at St. Paul. It was just the second time this season Alldred has allowed runs in an outing and has compiled a 2-1 record, 2.08 ERA (6er/26.0ip) and 0.96 WHIP in 14 games (two starts) this season.

STARTING AHEAD: Last night was the first time in their last nine games that the Indians did not score first against an opponent. In that time span, the Indians have lost six contests, five of which came when they scored first. They are no stranger to jumping out to early leads, scoring first in 32 of 50 games this season. In games where they score first, the Indians are 19-13 and overall have surrendered leads that have led to 15 losses.

TONIGHT: The Indians will look to tie the series against Omaha tonight at 8:05 PM ET at Werner Park. The Indians welcomed the Storm Chasers to Victory Field for Opening Week and went 4-2 in the six-game series. In 2021, the Omaha dominated Indianapolis at Werner Park and went 9-2 with a six-game sweep from 5/25-30. Since the beginning of 2021 - which was the first season where the two teams faced off against each other since 1997 and the American Association era - Indy has gone 9-15. Bryse Wilson will take the mound for the Indians for his first career appearance against Omaha. Countering for the Storm Chasers is Austin Cox, who took a loss in his first start against Indy this season.

CLOSE TO QUALITY: Bryse Wilson made his first start with the Indians on 5/28 at St. Paul and earned the win as he was one earned run away from a quality start (4er/6.0ip). He also struck out eight batters in the outing, which is the second-most by an Indians batter in a single outing this season, following Chase De Jong's nine punchouts on 4/13 at St. Paul. Wilson recorded seven quality starts in 2021 between Triple-A Gwinnett, Atlanta and Pittsburgh, his last coming on 9/6/21 vs. Detroit. De Jong's 7.0 hitless innings en route to the first Indianapolis no-hitter since 2012 on 4/13 is the Indians' lone quality start this season. In 2021, the Indians recorded 19 quality starts.

THIS DATE IN 2016: The Indians carried a 10-2 lead through six innings at Toledo, but the Mud Hens scored one in the seventh, three in the eighth and four in the ninth, with the game-tying swing being a grand slam by Jordany Valdespin off Arquimedes Caminero. Both teams traded single runs in the 11th inning before Indy hung a five-spot in the top of the 13th to win 16-11. Indians second baseman Alen Hanson hit a three-run homer off Logan Kensing in the final frame and finished with a game-high tying four RBI alongside Danny Ortiz.

