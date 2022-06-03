June 3 Game Notes: Iowa vs. St. Paul

IOWA CUBS (24-26) VS. ST. PAUL SAINTS (22-28)

Friday - 7:08 - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

LHP Brandon Leibrandt (0-0, 4.50) vs. RHP Ronny Henriquez (0-2, 7.66)

TONIGHT'S GAME: Brandon Leibrandt is set to make his second start for the I-Cubs tonight after allowing two earned runs on four hits over four innings in his first start against Memphis. In that game on Saturday, the lefty walked four batters compared to three strikeouts, allowing the Redbirds to hit .267 against him. His four walks in the game matched the total walks he allowed in 10 games with Double-A Tennessee prior to his promotion. On the other side, Ronny Henriquez will take the ball for the St. Paul Saints, set to make his sixth start of the year. Through seven games, the righty is 0-2 with a 7.66 ERA, allowing 21 earned runs on 27 hits through 24.2 innings. He has made one start against Iowa this year back on May 4, allowing just one earned run on six hits over 3.1 innings pitched. He walked one and struck out four, allowing his only run on a solo home run to Jared Young.

BRING IT ON: Levi Jordan rejoins the I-Cubs today after dominating the last month in Double-A Tennessee. Jordan was on Iowa's announced opening day roster and appeared in six games for the I-Cubs between April 6 and April 23 before being optioned to the Smokies. In his first stint at Triple-A this year, the infielder went 4-for-18 with two home runs and three RBI. Once he arrived in Tennessee, however, he hit another level. Jordan hit .353 (30-for-85) in 24 games with the Smokies and notched a 1.117 OPS. He collected seven doubles, a triple, and six home runs en route to 24 RBI. Including his two with the I-Cubs, Jordan has now hit as many home runs this season as he did in all of 2021, during which he played 77 games. On top of the power surge, Jordan was also disciplined at the plate, walking 12 times compared to just 11 strikeouts. Overall, Jordan returns to Des Moines with a .330 combined average in 30 total games this season.

GET OUTTA HERE: Greg Deichmann hit his third home run in four games yesterday after not hitting one since September 10, 2021, against Toledo. With home runs in back-to-back games, he joins Jared Young and Robel Garcia as just the third player to do so this year. He is also the first player aside from Garcia to hit a three-run home run for Iowa this year after his three-run blast on Wednesday. Deichmann is riding his longest hitting streak of the season, currently at four games entering tonight's contest. The outfielder is hitting .333 (5-for-15) with three runs scored, three home runs and seven runs batted in over that stretch, recording a two-hit game in the first game of the streak.

NUMBER ONE: Reliever Cayne Ueckert suffered his first loss of the season yesterday, allowing three earned runs on two hits and three walks in 1.1 innings. Walks have been a problem for the righty, surrendering 26 walks in just 20.2 innings. He has allowed only 14 hits while striking out 23 batters and opponents are hitting just .187 against him, but the walks have brought his ERA all the way up to 5.66. He leads the active roster with three wins through 15 games this year.

TOUGH START: After allowing just one earned run in 12 games with Double-A Tennessee this year, Eury Ramos made his Triple-A debut yesterday. He was put in a hard spot, with the bases loaded in extra innings. The righty allowed four unearned runs on two hits including a grand slam. He walked one batter and struck out one along the way. With the Smokies, Ramos walked seven while striking out 19 over 16.0 innings, holding a 1-1 record with a 0.56 ERA.

ALREADY MAKING AN IMPACT: The I-Cubs welcomed back some familiar faces in yesterday's game, as both Nelson Velazquez and Adrian Sampson made their first appearances since rejoining Iowa's roster. Sampson, who began the season with Iowa, had his contract selected by the Cubs on May 8, and pitched one inning for the big league club before being designated for assignment on May 10. The righty was claimed off of waivers by Seattle and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma, but did not appear in a game for the organization before being designated for assignment a second time, electing free agency, and resigning with the Cubs on a Minor League deal on May 31. Between all the movement, Sampson had not appeared in a game since his May 8 outing for Chicago. Despite the long layoff, however, he pitched two scoreless innings yesterday for Iowa, allowing only one hit and no walks. Velazquez also departed Iowa for Chicago when he was called up for his Major League debut on Monday. The outfielder went 2-for-7 in two games with the Cubs before being optioned back to Iowa on Wednesday. He entered yesterday's game as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning, then collected an RBI single in the bottom half of the inning to bring the game within one run. Sampson and Velazquez now account for two of five players on Iowa's active roster who have appeared in a game for Chicago this season.

WELCOME BACK: Robert Gsellman was added to the I-Cubs roster today after clearing waivers and accepting an outright assignment. The righty opened the year in Iowa and went 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA in five games, including four starts. He allowed only two earned runs and four walks over his 15.1 innings with the I-Cubs while striking out 12. After his contract was selected by Chicago, Gsellman made eight relief appearances for the Cubs. He went 0-2 with a 4.70 ERA in 15.1 innings of big league action before being designated for assignment on Monday.

AGAINST ST. PAUL: The I-Cubs and Saints will play game four of their six-game series today, with St. Paul currently holding a 2-1 series lead. They took game one here at Principal Park by a score of 13-3 and the I-Cubs followed with a 13-3 victory of their own on Tuesday to tie the series at one game apiece, but the Saints scored eight runs in the 10th inning yesterday to win 12-5 and regain the series lead. The two teams haven't played a very close game this year, with their closest game in the first series at St. Paul being a three-run game. Three of the six games they played were decided by seven runs, and now the first two of this series have been 10-run games followed by a seven-run game yesterday. Through their first nine games played this year, the Saints hold a nine run lead over the I-Cubs at 59-50. Their 59 runs put them at 6.5 runs per game against Iowa so far this year. Their win yesterday marked their 11th win here at Principal Park all-time, going 11-4 here against Iowa while holding a 28-16 all-time record over the I-Cubs.

SHORT HOPS: After five innings and four strikeouts from Cam Sanders yesterday, Iowa's starting pitchers this year have now thrown exactly 200.0 innings and struck out 199 batters over that span...with their extra-inning loss yesterday, the I-Cubs moved to 2-3 in extra innings this year, 1-4 when tied after seven innings and 3-2 when tied after eight innings...Iowa dropped to 21-7 when scoring four or more runs and 0-3 when their opponent scores 10+ runs in their 12-5 loss yesterday.

