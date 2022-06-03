Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 3 vs. Buffalo

June 3, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Buffalo Bisons (30-19) vs. Rochester Red Wings (32-18)

Friday - 7:05 p.m. ET - Frontier Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio | TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Max Castillo (1-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Stephen Strasburg (ML-Rehab)

HOT WINGS: The Rochester Red Wings picked up their 32nd win of the year, beating a second-place Buffalo team, 6-1, last night...designated hitter Joey Meneses (solo) and catcher Tres Barrera (2-run) were joined by rehabbing infielder Ehire Adrianza (2-run) as the three Wings to homer in the win...starter Jackson Tetreault went six strong innings allowing just an earned run while scattering five hits and striking out three, picking up his second consecutive quality start, the Wings fifth of the year...LHP Sam Clay, RHP Tyler Clippard, and RHP Reed Garrett all worked an inning apiece to close out the game, surrendering just one hit combined...with the win, Rochester increases their first place division lead to +1.5 games in the International League-East...the Red Wings will send 2019 World Series MVP and three-time All-Star, RHP Stephen Strasburg to the mound in what will be his first start at the Triple-A level on this rehab assignment.

MERRY STRAS-MAS: The all-time leader in Wins (113) and strikeouts (1,718) for the Washington Nationals, RHP Stephen Strasburg will start game three of the Thruway series for the Rochester Red Wings as part of his ML-rehab assignment...the righty has previously made two starts at Low-A Fredericksburg, pitching a total of 7.2 innings...in his last outing he went five hitless innings with six Ks...Strasburg has pitched just 26.2 innings in the Majors since winning the World Series MVP in 2019...he last appeared for the Wings on May 16, 2021 against Buffalo (in Trenton) in a rehab start where he logged four innings giving up just two hits while striking out six...tonight will be Strasburg's first game at Frontier Field in 12 years, his last coming on May 19, 2010 against then-Washington-affiliate Syracuse Chiefs, when the highly touted prospect went six innings giving up just three hits alongside 9 Ks...the righty drew a crowd of 12,590, the largest at Frontier Field that season.

GET WINS OR DIE TRYING: Rochester is off to their best 50-game start in 25 years, improving to 32-18 with last night's win...through the same amount of games, the 2021 club had just 21 wins in their first 50 played...the last time the Wings had 30 or more wins in their first 50 games was 1997 when the team went 33-17...the 1997 team was also the last Red Wings team to win a Governor's Cup.

WINGS ON TOP: Rochester's Thruway rivalry-win over Buffalo keeps them in first place, now leading the Bisons by +1.5 games...last night the Wings had a chance to fall out of first place in the International League for the first time since 5/7 (24 days)...with the win, the Wings improve to 4-4 on the year versus Buffalo and tie the series at a game a piece.

WE'RE SO EXTRA: The Red Wings extended their extra-base hit streak to 50 games thanks to five extra-base knocks in Thursday's win...the Wings hit three homers in a single contest for the first time since 4/16 and added two more doubles to their league-leading total (96)... the Red Wings are the only team in the IL to log an extra base knock in all of their games this season.

BOMBS AWAY: The win over Buffalo came courtesy of the Wings' first three-homer game since 4/16 (Buffalo)...five of Rochester's six runs came thanks to the long-ball...Meneses homered in the fourth to tie the game, followed by a fifth inning shell from rehabbing Ehire Adrianza to give the Wings the lead...Adrianza's homer was his first with the Wings since 7/23/2016...Tres Barrera contributed with a two-run blast in the sixth inning, his sixth time going yard this season.

MENESES FOR MAYOR: Headed into last night's game, designated hitter Joey Meneses was just 3-for-28 on the year versus Buffalo and was 0-for-4 in his most recent appearance (5/30)...Meneses bounced back, going 2-for-3 with a 420 foot bomb that tied the game at 1 a piece in the bottom of the fourth...Meneses reached base in all four of his at bats, including a walk and a dropped third strike...the 2018 IL MVP now has 12 homers on the year, ranking fifth in the League and is now tied for the IL-lead in hits with 61 on the season (Alec Burleson, Memphis).

NEW MONTH, SAME TETREAULT: After having a International League-best 1.40 ERA (25.2IP/ 4 ER) in May, RHP Jackson Tetreault began his June pitching six innings while allowing just one run on five hits...Tetreault logged his second quality start in a row, improving the Wings to a 5-0 record when starters turn in a QS in 2022...his 3.15 ERA (54.1 IP/ 19 ER) on the season ranks fifth with his .217 batting average against ranking fourth in the International League...the righty is 5-0 in his last six starts with the Wings winning each outing.

ANDREW STREAK-ENSON: Following his 1-for-4 performance with a double and an RBI last night, outfielder Andrew Stevenson extended both his season-long hitting and on-base streak to nine games...Stevenson's RBI double in the bottom of the fifth inning also marks his fifth game in a row that he has smashed at least one double in a game, his longest XBH streak this season...Stevenson is now tied for second for doubles (14) in the International League amongst all qualified players, the same number as first baseman Jake Noll...both Stevenson and Noll are just one double back from first place (three tied at 15).

International League Stories from June 3, 2022

