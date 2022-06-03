IronPigs to be Known as "Wooder Ice" in Salute to Philadelphia

June 3, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - On a hot summer's day, there isn't a better tasty treat that can help quench one's thirst or cool you down better than a good old fashioned "Wooder Ice". The Lehigh Valley IronPigs will be changing their name to the Lehigh Valley "Wooder Ice" on July 23rd, a cool tribute to the city of Philadelphia during the team's annual Salute to Philadelphia game.

"There is no confusion as to how to pronounce water ice," said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes. "I learned quick and fast that the passionate fans of Philadelphia recognize this amazing summer delicacy as 'wooder ice.' It's appropriate that we not only pronounce it correctly, but going forward, we spell it how it sounds!"

The ever-popular icy treat will be the focus on Saturday, July 23 when they play the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders. Wooder Ice has been a staple in the city of Philadelphia since the early 1930's. Amid the heat of the summer, residents of the city of Philadelphia always turn to wooder ice.

Wooder Ice merchandise such as caps, replica jerseys, and t-shirts are now available for purchase at shopironpigs.com and in person at The Clubhouse Store at Coca-Cola Park.

On July 23, the IronPigs will once again celebrate all things Philadelphia-related - including inspired food such as cheesesteaks, pretzels, and wooder ice - for the club's annual Salute to Philadelphia Day. In previous years, the popular promotion has wielded name changes to "Jimmies", "Steaks," "Whiz Kids" and "Jawn" while also featuring unique jerseys including one made popular by the "Philly Special" Eagles Super Bowl play as well as a throwback jersey collaboration with the Philadelphia 76er's.

The IronPigs will be wearing "Wooder Ice" jerseys and caps at the July 23 game and raffling them off during the game. The jersey auction and cap raffle are presented by Red Robin. There will also be an adult t-shirt giveaway for fans 18 and older presented by Red Robin.

Tickets are on sale NOW for fans to see the "Wooder Ice" take the field against the Scranton-Wilkes Barre RailRiders.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.