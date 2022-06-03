Lynn Scheduled to Start Tonight at Truist Field

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Chicago White Sox right-handed pitcher Lance Lynn, who is currently on Chicago's 60-day injured list, will continue his major league rehab assignment and start tonight's game for the Charlotte Knights against the Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is set for 7:04 p.m. against Memphis from Truist Field.

Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. tonight and the Knights will light up the Uptown Charlotte skyline with post-game fireworks presented by Truist and WBT Radio. Tickets for tonight's game are available online at www.CharlotteKnights.com, by phone at 704-274-8282 and in person at the Truist Field Ticket Office.

Lynn, 35, was placed on Chicago's 10-day injured list on April 4 after undergoing right knee surgery to repair a torn tendon. He was transferred to the club's 60-day injured list on May 18. Lynn recently joined the Knights and started Sunday's game against the Durham Bulls from Durham, NC. He allowed just two hits over three shutout innings.

Last season with the White Sox, Lynn posted an 11-6 record with a 2.69 ERA in 28 starts. He compiled 176 strikeouts, one complete game and one shutout over 157.0 innings pitched. He was an American League All-Star after going 9-3 with a 1.99 ERA over 16 starts in the first half of the season.

Lynn is a two-time Major League Baseball All-Star (2012 & 2021) and a 2011 World Series Champion as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals. For his career, Lynn has 115 major-league wins and a 3.48 career ERA in 288 games (264 starts) over 1,583.2 innings pitched.

