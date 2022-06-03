Querecuto Leads Offensive Charge in Bats 3-2 Victory over Gwinnett

June 3, 2022 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - Juniel Querecuto tallied four hits and a pair of RBIs as Louisville topped Gwinnett by a score of 3-2 on Friday night at Coolray Field.

After a quiet first inning to start the game, Gwinnett broke the early tie in the second inning when Alex Dickerson hit a line drive that just cleared the right field fence, giving the Stripers a 1-0 advantage.

Gwinnett threatened again in the third with two outs when Preston Tucker doubled softly down the third base line to beat the shift. In the following at-bat, Allen Cordoba made an excellent diving catch in right field to rob an RBI-single from Hernan Perez to end the inning.

The Bats built on that momentum in the top of the fourth when Juniel Querecuto tied the game with one swing, sending a solo-shot to straight-away center field, his first home run of the season.

In the bottom of the fifth, Gwinnett loaded the bases with two outs and Hernan Perez looked for a mark of revenge when he singled to Allen Cordoba in right field, driving in a run. Cordoba was able to limit the damage, however, making an excellent throw to the plate to cut down Delino DeShields, who was trying to score from second base, and ending the inning.

Juniel Querecuto kept rolling in the sixth when he lined an RBI-double down the left field line, catching dirt just inside the foul line. Querecuto would go 4-for-4 on the night and played a part in each of the Bats runs, notching two RBIs and a run scored.

In the top of the ninth, Querecuto got the action started yet again, leading off the inning with a double into the left-center gap. Ronnie Dawson jumped on Queserecuto's hit train, singling up the middle and scoring Querecuto from second.

Fernando Cruz made was able to close the door in the home-half of the ninth, striking out the first two hitters, walking John Nogoswski, and then getting some help from his battery-mate, Sandy Leon, who threw out the pinch-running Drew Waters in the following at-bat to end the game.

Game five of the six-game series is scheduled for Saturday night with first pitch slated for 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Southpaw Justin Nicolino (0-1, 16.20) will take the hill for Louisville, while righty Nolan Kingham (1-0, 2.96) will get the ball for Gwinnett.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.