Martin Promoted to Chicago, Moyers to Charlotte

June 3, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







The Charlotte Knights announced four roster moves ahead of Friday's game against the Memphis Redbirds. Right-handed pitchers Jimmy Lambert and Kyle Crick were both returned back to the Knights from the Chicago White Sox.

RHP Davis Martin was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today for a second time this season. The 25-year-old righty has compiled a 3-1 record with a 4.81 ERA in four starts with the Knights this season (21.0 IP). He made his major-league debut with the White Sox on and allowed just one run over five innings. He allowed five hits, struck-out seven batters and was saddled with the loss.

Martin was originally selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 14th round of the June 2018 First-Year Player Draft. He began the season with the Double-A Birmingham Barons and posted a 2-1 record with a 3.00 ERA in five games started (24.0 innings pitched). He compiled 33 strikeouts over that span in Double-A.

Moyers, 28, was promoted to Charlotte from Double-A Birmingham today. A native of Sharon, CT, Moyers was signed as a free agent by the Chicago White Sox on February 25, 2022. This season with the Barons, Moyers has appeared in nine games (eight starts) and is 5-3 with a 5.61 ERA in 43.1 innings pitched.

So far this season, a total of 10 players have been promoted to Chicago from Charlotte. Those players in order of their first promotion to Chicago are: INF Jake Burger (April 7 & May 24), RHP Matt Foster (April 7), RHP Jimmy Lambert (April 12 & June 2), LHP Anderson Severino (April 12), OF Adam Haseley (April 20), INF Danny Mendick (May 5 & May 28), RHP Johnny Cueto (May 16), RHP Kyle Crick (May 17 & May 31), RHP Davis Martin (May 17 & June 3) and LHP Tanner Banks (May 26).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.