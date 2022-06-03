Seventh Heaven: Swaggerty's Three-Run Shot Sends Indy Past Omaha

PAPILLION, Neb. - Travis Swaggerty launched a go-ahead, three-run home run in the seventh inning to lift the Indianapolis Indians to a 5-2 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Friday night. The long ball was Swaggerty's fourth of the season and gave Indy starting pitcher Bryse Wilson his second win in as many starts.

Indians Record: 26-25

Omaha Record: 26-25

WP: Bryse Wilson (2-0)

LP: Zach Willeman (1-1)

SV: Austin Brice (2)

