Jacksonville's Historic Comeback Falls Short in Loss to Norfolk
June 3, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
NORFOLK, VA- The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp battled back from an eight-run deficit to mount a historic comeback but ultimately fell to the Norfolk Tides, 9-8 Friday night at Harbor Park.
After falling behind 8-0, Jacksonville (27-25) found their footing, cutting their deficit in half. Following a pitching change, Lorenzo Quintana, Lewin Díaz, and Jerar Encarnacion smacked three singles in a row to start the top of the fourth. Two batters later, Payton Henry cleared the bases with a three-run double to make the score 8-3. Charles Leblanc singled, which advanced Henry to third. Henry scored on a ground out from Erik González.
The Jumbo Shrimp came within one in the top of the fifth. Brian Miller started the inning with a double. Quintana doubled in the next at-bat, scoring Miller to cut the deficit to 8-5. Encarnacion (5) blasted a two-run home run with one out to make the score 8-7.
Jacksonville completed their historic eight-run comeback, tying the game in the top of the eighth. Bryson Brigman (3) started the inning with a bang, as he blasted a solo home run off Norfolk reliever Rico Garcia (W, 1-1), tying the game at eight.
Norfolk (25-27) regained the lead in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs, Richie Martin worked a walk against Jumbo Shrimp reliever Tommy Eveld (L, 1-1). Cadyn Grenier doubled, scoring Martin from first to give the Tides a 9-8 advantage.
Norfolk jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first. Martin led off with a double and advanced to third on a one-out single by Kyle Stowers. Jacob Nottingham was hit by a pitch, loading the bases and Robert Neustrom hit into a fielder's choice but Martin scored the opening run of the game. Rylan Bannon (5) followed with a three-run home run, pushing the Tides lead to 4-0.
The onslaught continued for Norfolk in the bottom of the second. Dorrian singled and Martin walked to start the inning. Grenier followed with a two-run double, pushing the Norfolk lead to 6-0.
In the third inning, Norfolk looked as if they were running away with the game. Bannon walked to start the inning and DJ Stewart (3) blasted a two-run home run, giving the Tides an 8-0 advantage.
The Jacksonville-Norfolk series continues tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. ET. LHP Braxton Garrett (2-1, 3.12) will start for the Jumbo Shrimp and RHP Cody Sedlock (2-1, 5.83) will get the ball for Norfolk.
Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. ET on ESPN 690, espn690.com.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 3, 2022
- Saints Cool as Ice in 8-7 Comeback Win in 10 Over I-Cubs - St. Paul Saints
- Jacksonville's Historic Comeback Falls Short in Loss to Norfolk - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Seventh Heaven: Swaggerty's Three-Run Shot Sends Indy Past Omaha - Indianapolis Indians
- Four Toledo Batters Have a Multi-Hit Game in Columbus - Toledo Mud Hens
- Grenier Seals Dramatic Win Against Jumbo Shrimp - Norfolk Tides
- Knights Fall to Redbirds 8-2 on Friday Night - Charlotte Knights
- Stripers Fall 3-2 to Louisville in Tight Battle - Gwinnett Stripers
- Rochester Wins Fifth Walk-Off of Year - Rochester Red Wings
- DeJong, Sanchez Power Memphis in Third Straight Win over Charlotte - Memphis Redbirds
- Strasburg Shines as Wings Walk off Bisons - Rochester Red Wings
- Tides Win Nailbiter After Being Up 8-0 - Norfolk Tides
- Doubleheader Split - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- IronPigs Win One, Lose One - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Bisons' Comeback Falls a Run Short to Rochester 2-1 - Buffalo Bisons
- Mets Roll Past WooSox, Even Series - Worcester Red Sox
- Sounds Bounce Back to Even Series in Durham - Nashville Sounds
- Querecuto Leads Offensive Charge in Bats 3-2 Victory over Gwinnett - Louisville Bats
- Syracuse Dominates Worcester in 13-1 Blowout Win on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Sounds Rout Bulls, Even Series at Two - Durham Bulls
- June 3 Game Notes: Iowa vs. St. Paul - Iowa Cubs
- Martin Promoted to Chicago, Moyers to Charlotte - Charlotte Knights
- Minnesota Twins Sign Free Agent Pitcher Tyler Thornburg, Assign Him to St. Paul - St. Paul Saints
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (25-25) at Omaha Storm Chasers (26-24) - Indianapolis Indians
- Rodriguez Named International League Pitcher of the Month - Norfolk Tides
- Spotlight Games, Renovation of Rec Field Highlight Saints Participation in PLAY BALL Weekend June 10-12 - St. Paul Saints
- Storm Chasers' Vinnie Pasquantino Named I.L. Player of the Month - Omaha Storm Chasers
- MiLB Announces May Players and Pitchers of the Month - IL
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Lynn Scheduled to Start Tonight at Truist Field - Charlotte Knights
- Louisville Bats Team up with UMPS CARE - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - June 3 vs. Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- IronPigs to be Known as "Wooder Ice" in Salute to Philadelphia - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Three RBI Night from Hicklen Pushes Omaha over Indianapolis - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Indy Silenced in 4-1 Loss to Omaha - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Drop Game Three to Redbirds 9-7 - Charlotte Knights
- Indy Silenced in 4-1 Loss to Omaha - Indianapolis Indians
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Jacksonville's Historic Comeback Falls Short in Loss to Norfolk
- Alexander Fires 7.0 Strong Innings in MLB Debut
- Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights: June 7-12
- Jacksonville Falls Short to Norfolk Despite Four-Run Comeback
- Jacksonville Completes Largest Comeback of Season in Win vs. Norfolk