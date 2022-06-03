Jacksonville's Historic Comeback Falls Short in Loss to Norfolk

June 3, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







NORFOLK, VA- The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp battled back from an eight-run deficit to mount a historic comeback but ultimately fell to the Norfolk Tides, 9-8 Friday night at Harbor Park.

After falling behind 8-0, Jacksonville (27-25) found their footing, cutting their deficit in half. Following a pitching change, Lorenzo Quintana, Lewin Díaz, and Jerar Encarnacion smacked three singles in a row to start the top of the fourth. Two batters later, Payton Henry cleared the bases with a three-run double to make the score 8-3. Charles Leblanc singled, which advanced Henry to third. Henry scored on a ground out from Erik González.

The Jumbo Shrimp came within one in the top of the fifth. Brian Miller started the inning with a double. Quintana doubled in the next at-bat, scoring Miller to cut the deficit to 8-5. Encarnacion (5) blasted a two-run home run with one out to make the score 8-7.

Jacksonville completed their historic eight-run comeback, tying the game in the top of the eighth. Bryson Brigman (3) started the inning with a bang, as he blasted a solo home run off Norfolk reliever Rico Garcia (W, 1-1), tying the game at eight.

Norfolk (25-27) regained the lead in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs, Richie Martin worked a walk against Jumbo Shrimp reliever Tommy Eveld (L, 1-1). Cadyn Grenier doubled, scoring Martin from first to give the Tides a 9-8 advantage.

Norfolk jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first. Martin led off with a double and advanced to third on a one-out single by Kyle Stowers. Jacob Nottingham was hit by a pitch, loading the bases and Robert Neustrom hit into a fielder's choice but Martin scored the opening run of the game. Rylan Bannon (5) followed with a three-run home run, pushing the Tides lead to 4-0.

The onslaught continued for Norfolk in the bottom of the second. Dorrian singled and Martin walked to start the inning. Grenier followed with a two-run double, pushing the Norfolk lead to 6-0.

In the third inning, Norfolk looked as if they were running away with the game. Bannon walked to start the inning and DJ Stewart (3) blasted a two-run home run, giving the Tides an 8-0 advantage.

The Jacksonville-Norfolk series continues tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. ET. LHP Braxton Garrett (2-1, 3.12) will start for the Jumbo Shrimp and RHP Cody Sedlock (2-1, 5.83) will get the ball for Norfolk.

Coverage begins at 6:20 p.m. ET on ESPN 690, espn690.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 3, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.