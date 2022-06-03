Sounds Rout Bulls, Even Series at Two

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls (27-25) fell to the Nashville Sounds (34-18) 8-4 in game four of their six-game set on Friday night.

After a scoreless first inning, Nashville got on the board first off a grand slam shot from RF Corey Ray. Durham would cut the lead in half to 4-2 in the third as DH Josh Lowe connected on a two-run double.

The Sounds had another big inning in the fifth as 1B John Singleton and C Mario Feliciano used RBI singles to build a four-run lead. LF David Dahl struck in the sixth inning on another RBI single for the 7-2 lead and SS Willy Adames gave Nashville their second homer of the night with a solo shot in the eighth. Lowe later drove in his third run with an RBI single in the eighth to cut the Sounds lead to 8-3, while 3B Jim Haley went deep with a solo shot to cut Durham's deficit to four in the ninth.

Sounds pitcher Caleb Boushley earned the win after firing seven strong frames, while Bulls pitcher Tommy Romero picked up the loss. Tampa Bay Rays reliever Andrew Kittredge threw a scoreless inning as part of his MLB Rehab Assignment.

The Bulls and Sounds will continue their series on Saturday at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. LHP Josh Fleming (4-0, 1.59) is expected to start for Durham and RHP Alec Bettinger (0-0, 8.18) is expected to get the starting nod for Nashville. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

