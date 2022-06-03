Minnesota Twins Sign Free Agent Pitcher Tyler Thornburg, Assign Him to St. Paul

DES MOINES, IA - The St. Paul Saints are adding a lot of experience on the mound. The Minnesota Twins announced they have signed free agent pitcher Tyler Thornburg and have assigned him to Triple-A St. Paul.

The 33-year-old Thornburg was pitching for the Atlanta Braves this season and he was 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA in nine relief appearances. In 9.1 innings he walked five and struck out 10 while opponents hit .293 against him. He didn't give up a run in seven of his nine appearances this. Thornburg was designated for assignment on May 23 and cleared waivers, but was released by the Braves on May 29.

Thornburg missed all of 2021 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but has more than six years of Major League service time. He has pitched in parts of nine seasons in the Major Leagues going 16-9 with a 3.49 ERA with 13 saves across 201 games (10 starts). In 278.2 innings he has walked 121 and struck out 283 while opponents hit just .229 against him.

During his time in the Major Leagues, Thornburg has struck out 23.9% of hitters while walking just 10.2%. During his career he has thrown 58.9% fastballs, 23.9% curveball, and 15.2% changeups. In his career lefties are hitting just .199 against him while righties hit .252.

Thornburg was a third-round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2010 out of Charleston (SC) Southern University. He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Brewers organization before being traded to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for right-handed pitcher Josh Pennington, shortstop Mauricio Dubon, third baseman Travis Shaw, and a player to be named later on December 6, 2016.

On July 10, 2019 the Red Sox released Thornburg and he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization on July 30. Following the season, he signed with the Cincinnati Reds appearing in just seven games with the Reds in 2020 before needing Tommy John surgery.

The Twins also announced that four players are headed to the Major Leagues as pitchers Jharel Cotton, Chi Chi González, and Ian Hamilton had their contracts selected while outfielder Mark Contreras was recalled.

The Saints roster stands at 28, 15 pitchers, and 13 position players, five below the league maximum of 33.

