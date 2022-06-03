Syracuse Dominates Worcester in 13-1 Blowout Win on Friday Night

Jake Mangum tied a career high with four hits on Friday night for the Syracuse Mets

Worcester, MA - The Syracuse Mets offense was an unstoppable force on Friday night, scoring 13 runs on 15 hits on the way to a 13-1 win over the Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park. The Mets have now won seven of the ten games they have played against the WooSox this season. Syracuse has scored a combined 34 runs in the first four games of the series in Massachusetts this week.

The scoring got started early for Syracuse (17-33) with a run in the top of the first inning. Jake Mangum singled on the first pitch of the game, moved up to second base on a passed ball, and then up to third on a groundout. Dominic Smith then brought Mangum home with an RBI groundout, making it 1-0 Mets three batters into the game.

Worcester (25-27) tied the game right back up in the bottom of the first. A walk, a hit batter, a single, and a fielding error equaled out to a run for Connor Wong and a tie ballgame, 1-1, after one inning. The run was unearned because of the error.

After a scoreless second inning, Syracuse's offense exploded like a volcano for the rest of the game. The Mets couldn't stop scoring, bringing home four runs in the third, two runs in the fourth, five runs in the fifth, and a final run in the sixth. By the end of the night, everyone in the lineup had joined in on the fun. All nine starters for Syracuse had at least one hit, four different players had at least two hits, and four players also drove in at least two runs.

Some highlights amidst the scoring bonanza: Jake Mangum went 4-for-5 at the plate with two doubles, three runs driven in, and four runs scored. The former Mississippi State Bulldog now has two separate four-hit games in his first nine games in Triple-A baseball.

Khalil Lee went 2-for-4 with a double, a three-run home run, four runs driven in, and two runs scored. In the series, the 23-year-old has gone 6-for-16 with three doubles, two home runs, six runs driven in, and six runs scored. Daniel Palka had two more hits and drove in another run. The former Chicago White Sox player has seven hits in the first four games of the series at Worcester.

Dominic Smith drove in two runs and scored another in his first Triple-A game of the season. The former first-round pick was optioned to Syracuse earlier this week after making 101 plate appearances with the New York Mets to begin the 2022 season.

Travis Blankenhorn had two more hits on Friday night plus a walk and a run scored. The 25-year-old has gone 5-for-10 in the series with three walks and three runs scored.

Cody Bohanek doubled and scored three more runs in the game as well. The former University of Illinois Chicago Flame has two doubles, three runs driven in, and four runs scored in his last three games.

Not to be lost amidst all the offense, Syracuse starter Mike Montgomery pitched brilliantly on Friday night. The 32-year-old allowed just the one unearned run in six innings on only two hits with the final 12 WooSox batters he faced not recording a hit. Montgomery pitched to an incredible amount of soft contact in his excellent outing. The left-hander induced nine groundball outs among the 18 outs he recorded.

Syracuse plays game five of the six-game series against the Worcester Red Sox on late Saturday afternoon with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. Nate Fisher is scheduled to make his first Triple-A start for the Mets, opposed by Brayan Bello for the WooSox.

