Louisville Bats Team up with UMPS CARE

June 3, 2022 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats today announced that they are partnering with the UMPS CARE Charities and have donated a host of items to their annual online auction being hosted by MLB.com.

Bats fans can visit the official MLB auction site to bid on a signed Aristides Aquino jersey or a Tickets + First Pitch package. Fans can also view a wider range of the UMPS CARE live auctions at the UMPS CARE Charities main page.

UMPS CARE Charities was founded through the compassion of Major League Baseball (MLB) umpires. UMPS CARE provides financial, in-kind and emotional support for America's youth and families in need. Founded in 2006, UMPS CARE provides VIP experiences to participants from youth-based organizations and military families, visits to pediatric hospitals (complete with Build-A-Bear furry friends) and college scholarships. In addition, UMPS CARE supports families facing financial need within the baseball community.

