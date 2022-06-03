Rodriguez Named International League Pitcher of the Month

Minor League Baseball today announced the International League's Player and Pitcher of the Month Awards for May. Norfolk Tides' starter Grayson Rodriguez was named Pitcher of the Month, while Omaha infielder Vinnie Pasquantino was named Player of the Month. Last week, the same players were named Players of the Week in the International League. It's the first monthly award won by Rodriguez in his professional career.

In the month of May, Rodriguez started in six games and recorded a 3-1 record, allowing a 2.25 ERA (8 ER, 32.0 IP). He limited opponents to a .177 batting average (20-for-113) and a 0.97 WHIP. He struck out 48 batters while walking 11. Rodriguez was one of four pitchers in the International League to make six starts, ranking among league leaders for the month in strikeouts (1st), innings pitched (1st), opponent's average (2nd), WHIP (3rd), ERA (3rd), and wins (T-5th).

Entering today, Rodriguez leads all qualified International League pitchers in ERA (2.09), WHIP (0.84), opponent's batting average (.168), opponent's slugging percentage (.254), strikeouts (80) and innings pitched (56.0). Among qualified pitchers in all of Minor League Baseball, he ranks in strikeouts (2nd to Royber Salinas [86]), innings pitched (4th) and WHIP (7th).

In his last six starts, Rodriguez is 3-0 with a 0.79 ERA (3 ER, 34.1 IP), allowing 16 hits and nine walks (0.73 WHIP) while striking out 47. That span included four straight starts with at least eight strikeouts, totaling six such games this season. He's the first pitcher in the International League to record a four-game eight-strikeout streak since Michael Kopech did so with Charlotte in 2018.

It's the first time that a Tide has won the International League Pitcher of the Month Award since 2019. Chandler Shepherd was the last to do so in August of 2019. In five starts he went 3-1 with a 1.62 ERA (6 ER, 33.1 IP), struck out 30 batters to nine walks, and allowed an .181 opponent's batting average.

