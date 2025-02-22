FC Dallas Kicks off 30th MLS Season with 2-1 Comeback Win in Texas Derby
February 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
HOUSTON, Texas - FC Dallas (1-0-0, 3 points) earned a 2-1 comeback win over Texas Derby rivals Houston Dynamo FC (0-1-0, 0 points) on Saturday night at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston. Petar Musa and Anderson Julio each found the back of the net to lift Dallas to victory. FC Dallas has recorded consecutive come-from-behind wins in season openers.
WELCOME TO THIRTY
An original MLS club, FC Dallas opened its 30th season tonight with a 2-1 comeback victory against rivals Houston Dynamo FC at Shell Energy Stadium. It was the club's first league win in Houston since 2016.
THE NEW AND IMPROVED FC DALLAS
Lucho Acosta, Anderson Julio, Shaq Moore, Pedrinho, Ramiro and Osaze Urhoghide all made their FC Dallas debuts tonight in Houston. Pedrinho, Ramiro and Urhoghide also made their MLS debut tonight.
IN THE RIGHT PLACE AND RIGHT MOMENT
Forward Petar Musa scored FC Dallas' first goal of the season in the 55th minute of the second half. This was Musa's third goal in three games versus the Dynamo and is tied for the fourth most goals scored in the Texas Derby by a Dallas player. In the past three MLS matches, Musa has scored twice and assisted two times.
DEBUT INSPIRADO PARA ANDERSON
Anderson Julio scored his first goal for FC Dallas in the 76th minute of the second half. The goal was assisted by Petar Musa and gave Dallas its first lead of the season. Julio was acquired by FC Dallas in Dec. 2024 from Real Salt Lake.
THE PIPELINE CONTINUES
Pedrinho made his MLS and FC Dallas debut after entering the match in the 62nd minute. He became the 33rd player to feature for both FC Dallas and North Texas SC. Pedrinho scored the game-winning goal for North Texas SC in the MLS NEXT Pro Cup on November 9.
SERIES HISTORY
FC Dallas earned its 16th Texas Derby victory tonight against the Dynamo in MLS regular season action. Dallas is unbeaten in its last seven MLS matches against the Dynamo, and secured its seventh franchise road win versus the Dynamo and first in Houston since 2016.
FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES
Head coach Eric Quill
Opening statements...
"I am so happy for the FC Dallas fans tonight. They came here and got to experience an amazing first game of the season. To go down 1-0 and have the response that we had says a lot about what these guys have been doing over the last few weeks. Our mentality is shifting to where we believe we can play against anybody and we are here to win and we are not going to stop. Every player who stepped on the field tonight brought the level up and fought hard over 90 minutes to get the win. Even the guys who didn't get the chance to come in still had that energy and desire to win. I am truly amazed at what this group has accomplished in such a short amount of time and I am looking forward to more. I am excited for the club and for our guys tonight."
On winning his first game in his hometown of Houston, Texas...
"It's amazing, my family is in the crowd - my kids, my wife, my parents, my close friends and people in the soccer world I grew up with in this city supporting me. So to be able to come here and get a win like this, it being my first MLS game, is surreal. I don't think it's settled in yet, I'm still running on a high from the first whistle. But more so I'm just so glad for these guys. We won one away game last year and to come here Week 1 in a derby to a place where it's tough to get a result like this, it's a great moment for the club and that's what I'm most pleased about."
On the message to the team at halftime...
"I just told them 'Look, the goal they scored was their only real chance and other than that it was a nothing half in terms of what we were taking on.' But I feel like we weren't being ourselves with the ball and we had players outside of the central structure of the game. That may have been due to nerves and not wanting to be in the stress of the game. So we talked at halftime about dropping (Sebastian) Lletget and Ramiro underneath the first line because they were dropping deep to get the ball from our center backs out of the structure. And we need numbers in the middle of the park to be able to go at the heart of their defense, to open up the wide areas more. You can't be a one-trick pony and just run around the edges of the game. You have to find ways to hurt them inside the game and in the second half we did a better job of fighting in the middle of the field and having sharp combinations to break through and get to the wide areas. Our counter attacks were really impressive in the second half, obviously the second goal came from there. But all night long we were dangerous on the break and on the road that's sometimes what you have to be. Our halftime adjustments were to help calm them and let them know that we hadn't truly played yet in the first 45 minutes and the game is right there in front of us so let's go find the two goals we need."
Defender Sebastien Ibeagha
On the offseason growth opportunity...
"The big thing was our mentality going into games and believing in the new system, believing in Eric, believing in everything that we do. I think that today is a reflection of what we worked on in the offseason. We believed for 95 minutes to get the result, that's all we want."
On getting the three points...
"Tonight's win serves as a catalyst for the rest of the season. Knowing that we can play this way, we can do well in games, even if we're down, and if we just believe in ourselves and keep pushing the envelope and staying aggressive the whole time, we can get positive results this season."
On the fans traveling to Houston...
"A huge shout out to our fans for coming out and bringing some noise. The weather wasn't the best. But it's one of those games where we always want to win, no matter what the circumstances are. We're happy that we were able to get the three points."
Forward Petar Musa
On scoring again at Shell Energy Stadium...
"It's the first goal of the season and it's good to get a good result tonight. We won and we are very happy. Every derby we play is special, but to be honest I want to win every game I play in."
On having a player like Luciano Acosta on the team...
"We have a lot of new faces on the team from players, all the way to staff. We know Lucho is an amazing player and we know he can bring more creativity in the attacking moments. I am happy that I have him in my team and hopefully we can create good moments this season. We have a good team, a good preseason and we are going to be ready for the next game."
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 22, 2025
- Nashville Soccer Club Earns Scoreless Draw with New England Revolution in 2025 Season Opener - Nashville SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall 2-1 to FC Dallas in Season-Opening Texas Derby - Houston Dynamo FC
- Austin FC Shuts Out Kansas City in Season-Opening Win - Austin FC
- FC Dallas Kicks off 30th MLS Season with 2-1 Comeback Win in Texas Derby - FC Dallas
- Atlanta United Defeats CF Montreal 3-2 in Season Opener - Atlanta United FC
- 10-Man Inter Miami CF Earns Late Draw Against NYCFC in 2025 MLS Season Home Opener - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Blanks New York Red Bulls, 1-0 - FC Cincinnati
- Chicago Fire FC Opens 2025 Season with 4-2 Loss at Columbus Crew - Chicago Fire FC
- Rapids Battle to a 0-0 Draw at St. Louis for First Points of the Season - Colorado Rapids
- Philadelphia Union Tops Orlando City SC,4-2 - Philadelphia Union
- Inter Miami CF Ties New York City FC, 2-2 - New York City FC
- LAFC Opens 2025 MLS Season With 1-0 Win Over Minnesota United - Los Angeles FC
- Minnesota United Falls 1-0 to LAFC in 2025 Season Opener - Minnesota United FC
- Midfielder Eric Klein Available Tonight on Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Midfielder Diego Gonzalez to Short-Term Loan - Houston Dynamo FC
- New York City FC Midfielder Santiago Rodríguez Joins Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas on a Permanent Transfer - New York City FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2025 Roster Construction Ahead of MLS Season - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Inter Miami CF Kicks off 2025 Season with Elevated Food and Beverage Program - Inter Miami CF
- Sounders FC Kicks off 2025 MLS Season Saturday Night against Charlotte FC at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Harold Osorio and Sam Williams to Short-Term Loan Agreements - Chicago Fire FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Transfer Defender Micael to Séria A Side SE Palmeiras for Largest Fee in Club History - Houston Dynamo FC
- Colorado Rapids Call up Anderson Rosa on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against St. Louis - Colorado Rapids
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs 2025 MLS SuperDraft Pick Joey Zalinsky to First Team Contract - St. Louis City SC
- FC Cincinnati Add FC Cincinnati 2 Defender Noah Adnan to Roster on Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
- Toronto FC Acquire International Roster Slot from Houston Dynamo FC - Toronto FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquires $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Toronto FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- MNUFC Announces Roster Ahead of 2025 Season Opener - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF Expands Growth with Ten Key Partnership Renewals Ahead of the Highly Anticipated 2025 Season - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Sign Luca Orellano to a Long-Term Contract Extension - FC Cincinnati
- Toronto FC Sign Defender Zane Monlouis - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Kicks off 2025 MLS Season in Atlanta - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Dallas Stories
- FC Dallas Kicks off 30th MLS Season with 2-1 Comeback Win in Texas Derby
- FC Dallas Acquires International Roster Slot Via Trade with the LA Galaxy
- FC Dallas Announces Broadcast Plans for 2025
- FC Dallas Plays Final Preseason Friendly at Atlanta United FC
- FC Dallas and Cawley Partners Unveil Multi-Phase Office Development Adjacent to Toyota Stadium