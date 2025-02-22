FC Cincinnati Add FC Cincinnati 2 Defender Noah Adnan to Roster on Short-Term Agreement
February 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati has added FC Cincinnati 2 defender Noah Adnan to the active roster via short-term agreement ahead of the club's 2025 Major League Soccer season opener against New York Red Bulls at TQL Stadium, the club announced today.
The short-term agreement comes following Adnan's inclusion on FC Cincinnati's roster for Wednesday's Concacaf Champions Cup match against FC Motagua. Adnan started and played 45 minutes in the Orange and Blue's 4-1 win against the Honduran club in Leg One of the first round of the Champions Cup.
TRANSACTION: FC Cincinnati add Noah Adnan to the first team roster via short-term agreement on February 22, 2025.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 22, 2025
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Harold Osorio and Sam Williams to Short-Term Loan Agreements - Chicago Fire FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Transfer Defender Micael to Séria A Side SE Palmeiras for Largest Fee in Club History - Houston Dynamo FC
- Colorado Rapids Call up Anderson Rosa on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against St. Louis - Colorado Rapids
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs 2025 MLS SuperDraft Pick Joey Zalinsky to First Team Contract - St. Louis City SC
- FC Cincinnati Add FC Cincinnati 2 Defender Noah Adnan to Roster on Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
- Toronto FC Acquire International Roster Slot from Houston Dynamo FC - Toronto FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquires $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Toronto FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- MNUFC Announces Roster Ahead of 2025 Season Opener - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF Expands Growth with Ten Key Partnership Renewals Ahead of the Highly Anticipated 2025 Season - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Sign Luca Orellano to a Long-Term Contract Extension - FC Cincinnati
- Toronto FC Sign Defender Zane Monlouis - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Kicks off 2025 MLS Season in Atlanta - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- FC Cincinnati Add FC Cincinnati 2 Defender Noah Adnan to Roster on Short-Term Agreement
- FC Cincinnati Sign Luca Orellano to a Long-Term Contract Extension
- FC Cincinnati Open MLS 2025 Season at Home against the New York Red Bulls
- Tune in: FC Cincinnati Begin 2025 MLS Campaign against New York Red Bulls
- New Food, Beverages and Merchandise to be Offered at TQL Stadium for 2025 Season