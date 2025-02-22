FC Cincinnati Add FC Cincinnati 2 Defender Noah Adnan to Roster on Short-Term Agreement

FC Cincinnati has added FC Cincinnati 2 defender Noah Adnan to the active roster via short-term agreement ahead of the club's 2025 Major League Soccer season opener against New York Red Bulls at TQL Stadium, the club announced today.

The short-term agreement comes following Adnan's inclusion on FC Cincinnati's roster for Wednesday's Concacaf Champions Cup match against FC Motagua. Adnan started and played 45 minutes in the Orange and Blue's 4-1 win against the Honduran club in Leg One of the first round of the Champions Cup.

TRANSACTION: FC Cincinnati add Noah Adnan to the first team roster via short-term agreement on February 22, 2025.

