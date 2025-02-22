CF Montréal Kicks off 2025 MLS Season in Atlanta

February 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA, Georgia - CF Montréal will begin its 2025 MLS Regular Season campaign by visiting Atlanta United Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Saturday at 7:30pm EST (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, CJAD 800).

Head coach Laurent Courtois embarks on his second season at the helm after qualifying his team to the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2024, after concluding last season in 8th place of the Eastern Conference.

The Bleu-blanc-noir will meet Atlanta United once again after suffering elimination in penalties from the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs following a 2-2 draw.

Montreal holds a 5-7-3 overall record against the Five Stripes (19 goals for, 26 goals against) and a 1-5-1 record (8 goals for, 17 goals against) when playing in Atlanta.

In MLS season openers, the Club holds a 5-7-3 record and will be looking for a first win since 2021, where it took a 4-2 victory over Toronto.

Defender Luca Petrasso could complete the fifth duo of brothers to have played for CF Montréal since the start of its history in 1993. Luca's older brother, Michael Petrasso, suited up for the Bleu-blanc-noir in 2018.

On their end, Atlanta United have hired a new head coach in Ronny Deila during the offseason. The Norwegian, who led NYCFC to an MLS Cup title in 2021, returns to MLS after a three-year stint in Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Atlanta will notably count on another MLS returnee as it signed Miguel Almirón, who rejoins after spending seven Premier League seasons with Newcastle United.

