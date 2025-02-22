Houston Dynamo FC Transfer Defender Micael to Séria A Side SE Palmeiras for Largest Fee in Club History

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC have transferred defender Micael dos Santos Silva to SE Palmeiras in Brazil's Séria A, both Clubs announced today.

"We are thankful for Micael's contributions to the Dynamo and very proud of his growth over the past two and a half years in Houston. While the timing of this transfer is difficult for our group, we made a commitment to Micael that we would support him in his ambitions to play for the one of the top clubs in the world, and we wish him well in his next step," said President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "A tremendous amount of credit goes to Ben Olsen and his coaching staff, as well as Kenny Bundy, who first coached Micael with Dynamo 2. He joined us as a young professional with few first team matches and left as one of the best defenders in MLS. We aim to be recognized as one of the top developmental environments and staff for young players to develop in North America. Micael is a shining example of our progress towards this goal."

Micael arrived in Houston in April 2022, signing with Dynamo 2 before quickly breaking into the first team in 2023 and establishing himself as one of the top defenders in MLS the past two seasons. The 24-year-old immediately became a key contributor in the backline, making 64 appearances (59 starts) in MLS regular season and postseason play, while leading the team in clearances in 2023 and 2024.

"I am incredibly grateful to have had the privilege of calling Houston my home for the past two and half years," said Micael. "Thank you to all of the Dynamo fans who have supported me every step of the way and to the entire technical staff and organization for giving me the opportunity to grow into the player and person I am today. I'll keep all of the memories with me forever."

Micael's contributions helped Houston win the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, make a run to the 2023 Western Conference Final, earn a spot in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup and boast consecutive MLS postseason appearances. Micael also capped off a stellar 2024 campaign, helping the Dynamo allow the third-fewest goals across MLS play (39) and record 10 clean sheets across all competitions, while the team set new single-season Club records in points (54) and road wins (8).

Micael joins Palmeiras of Brazil's first division, one of the largest and most successful teams in the world. The club has won 18 top-tier national competitions in Brazil, including a record 12 Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, 4 Copas do Brasil, one Copa dos Campeões and one Supercopa do Brasil, making it the most successful clubs in top-tier domestic competitions in Brazil. Additionally, Palmeiras will be one of the teams to represent CONMEBOL and Brazil at the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ that will be hosted in the United States.

TRANSACTION : Houston Dynamo FC completed the transfer of defender Micael dos Santos Silva to Série A side SE Palmeiras.

MICAEL DOS SANTOS SILVA BIO :

NAME: Micael dos Santos Silva

POSITION: Defender

DATE OF BIRTH: August 12, 2000 (24)

BIRTHPLACE: Presidente Prudente, Brazil

HEIGHT: 6 ft. 3 in.

WEIGHT: 181 Ibs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: Houston Dynamo FC

FIFA NATIONALITY: Brazil

