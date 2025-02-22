Atlanta United Defeats CF Montreal 3-2 in Season Opener
February 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
Atlanta - Edwin Mosquera scored a late game-winner while Latte Lath netted a pair of goals in his club debut as Atlanta United defeated CF Montreal 3-2 in its MLS season opener Saturday night in front of 65,520 fans, the third-largest crowd in world soccer this weekend thus far. Latte Lath's two goals were the most by any player in his club debut, while Miguel Almirón made a triumphant return to Atlanta, assisting on Mosquera's dramatic 85th-minute curling strike.
Atlanta United opened the match on the front foot and consistently threatened Montreal's goal early. Latte Lath showcased his elite speed minutes into the match, stretching Montreal's defense and recording his first shot on goal in the fifth minute when he stung the gloves of Jonathan Sirois with an attempt just outside of the box to the bottom right corner.
Almirón led a break in the 17th minute and found Saba Lobjanidze on the left wing where the Georgian ripped a shot on frame, but had his attempt saved. Atlanta continued to pile on pressure in the 29th minute when Bartosz Slisz drilled a ball from distance that was tipped over the bar for a corner.
Atlanta eventually found the breakthrough goal in the 41st minute from a corner. Lobjanidze delivered the ball centrally to the edge of the six-yard box where Latte Lath leapt and headed the ball to the right side of goal for his first tally with the club. Atlanta carried the 1-0 lead into halftime.
Montreal quickly brought the match level when Nathan Saliba scored two minutes into the second half. Prince Owusu dribbled down the left wing and lofted a ball to the back post where an unmarked Saliba nodded in the equalizer.
However, Atlanta restored its lead through its newest Designated Player in the 63rd minute. Ronald Hernández started the play with an early cross from the left side for Almirón. Twisting through the air, the Paraguayan headed the ball on frame where it was knocked down by Sirois, but it fell to the feet of Lath where he slotted home a shot into the bottom left corner to put the home side up 2-1.
Latte Lath nearly secured his hat trick in the 66th minute. The team press allowed Slisz to force a turnover where Almirón collected the ball and dribbled into the box down the right side. He quickly found Lobjanidze in the center of the box where the Georgian played Lath on the left side for an open look on goal. However, Sirois did well to leap back across goal and deny the Ivorian's third strike of the night.
Montreal again tied the match in the 71st minute. Tom Pearce sent a corner from the right side to the back post where former Atlanta Homegrown George Campbell headed the ball back across goal for Owusu to tap in.
Atlanta continued to push for a third goal and eventually found it through the substitute Mosquera in the 85th minute. All three of Atlanta's Designated Players combined to fuel the game-winner as Alexey Miranchuk led a break, dribbling by one defender and playing a ball centrally for Latte Lath. He laid it off with one touch for Almirón who sprayed a ball out wide for Mosquera. The Colombian took a touch into the box, cut the ball on to his right foot and unleashed a screaming shot into the far right corner, sending Mercedes-Benz Stadium into a frenzy. Almirón's assist marked his 50th goal contribution for Atlanta United in the regular season, moving him into fourth place all-time in club history.
Atlanta was able to see out the match but not before Brad Guzan was called into action in the 89th minute on Montreal free kick from Tom Pearce. The team fended off Montreal through 10 minutes of stoppage time and sealed the win to begin the 2025 season with three points.
Atlanta United (1-0-0, 3 points) returns to action Saturday, March 1 when it travels to face Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium (2 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, FOX, FOX Deportes, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
Match Summary
Stats
Shots: 14-12 Atlanta
Shots on target: 8-5 Atlanta
Corner kicks: 7-5 Atlanta
Fouls Committed: 15-12 Montreal
xG: 3.5 - 2.2 Montreal
Possession: 52-48 Montreal
Passing accuracy: 82-80 Montreal
Scoring
ATL - Latte Lath (Saba Lobjanidze) 41'
MTL - Nathan Saliba (Prince Owusu) 47'
ATL - Latte Lath 63'
MTL - Prince Owusu (George Campbell, Tom Pearce) 71'
ATL - Edwin Mosquera (Miguel Almirón) 85'
Disciplinary
MTL - Kwadwo Opoku 34'
ATL - Latte Lath 70'
MTL - Nathan Saliba 80'
ATL - Mateusz Klich 80'
ATL - Edwin Mosquera 90+1' Notes
Latte Lath's two goals is the most by an Atlanta United player in his debut
The team's three goals are tied for the most in a season opener (2022)
Miguel Almirón recorded his first assist of the season and his 50th goal contribution in the regular season with the club to move into a tie for fourth place all-time
Edwin Mosquera scored his first goal of the season
Saba Lobjanidze recorded his first assist of the season
Brad Guzan made his 200th MLS Regular Season appearance with Atlanta United, the most in club history
Matt Edwards made his first career MLS Regular Season start and
Edwards was also the 11th Atlanta United Homegrown to make a start
Attendance: 65,520
ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP
GK: Brad Guzan (c)
D: Ronald Hernández
D: Stian Gregersen (Derrick Williams - 83')
D: Luis Abram
D: Matt Edwards
M: Saba Lobjanidze (Edwin Mosquera - 83')
M: Miguel Almirón (Jamal Thiaré - 90+9')
M: Mateusz Klich (Jay Fortune - 83')
M: Alexey Miranchuk
M: Bartosz Slisz
F: Latte Lath (Noah Cobb - 90')
Substitutes not used:
Josh Cohen
Tristan Muyumba
Xande Silva
Dominik Chong Qui CF MONTREAL STARTING LINEUP
GK: Jonathan Sirois
D: Luca Petrasso (Fernando Alvarez - 84')
D: Joel Waterman
D: George Campbell
M: Samuel Piette (c) (Victor Loturi - 86')
M: Kwadwo Opoku (Tom Pearce - HT)
M: Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty
M: Nathan Saliba
M: Fabian Hebers (Bryce Duke - HT)
M: Caden Clark
F: Prince Owusu (Sunusi Ibrahim - 80')
Substitutes not used:
Sebatian Breza
Dominic Iankov
Ousman Jabang
Dante Sealy
OFFICIALS
Pierre Luc-Lauziere (referee), Lyes Arfa (assistant), Ben Pilgrim (assistant), Sergii Demanichuk (fourth), Geoff Gamble (VAR), Robert Schaap (AVAR)
Images from this story
|
Atlanta United's Stian Gregersen and Emmanuel Latte Lath
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from February 22, 2025
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall 2-1 to FC Dallas in Season-Opening Texas Derby - Houston Dynamo FC
- Austin FC Shuts Out Kansas City in Season-Opening Win - Austin FC
- FC Dallas Kicks off 30th MLS Season with 2-1 Comeback Win in Texas Derby - FC Dallas
- Atlanta United Defeats CF Montreal 3-2 in Season Opener - Atlanta United FC
- 10-Man Inter Miami CF Earns Late Draw Against NYCFC in 2025 MLS Season Home Opener - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Blanks New York Red Bulls, 1-0 - FC Cincinnati
- Chicago Fire FC Opens 2025 Season with 4-2 Loss at Columbus Crew - Chicago Fire FC
- Rapids Battle to a 0-0 Draw at St. Louis for First Points of the Season - Colorado Rapids
- Philadelphia Union Tops Orlando City SC,4-2 - Philadelphia Union
- Inter Miami CF Ties New York City FC, 2-2 - New York City FC
- LAFC Opens 2025 MLS Season With 1-0 Win Over Minnesota United - Los Angeles FC
- Minnesota United Falls 1-0 to LAFC in 2025 Season Opener - Minnesota United FC
- Midfielder Eric Klein Available Tonight on Short-Term Agreement - New England Revolution
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Midfielder Diego Gonzalez to Short-Term Loan - Houston Dynamo FC
- New York City FC Midfielder Santiago Rodríguez Joins Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas on a Permanent Transfer - New York City FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2025 Roster Construction Ahead of MLS Season - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Inter Miami CF Kicks off 2025 Season with Elevated Food and Beverage Program - Inter Miami CF
- Sounders FC Kicks off 2025 MLS Season Saturday Night against Charlotte FC at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Harold Osorio and Sam Williams to Short-Term Loan Agreements - Chicago Fire FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Transfer Defender Micael to Séria A Side SE Palmeiras for Largest Fee in Club History - Houston Dynamo FC
- Colorado Rapids Call up Anderson Rosa on Short-Term Agreement Ahead of Match against St. Louis - Colorado Rapids
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs 2025 MLS SuperDraft Pick Joey Zalinsky to First Team Contract - St. Louis City SC
- FC Cincinnati Add FC Cincinnati 2 Defender Noah Adnan to Roster on Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
- Toronto FC Acquire International Roster Slot from Houston Dynamo FC - Toronto FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Acquires $300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Toronto FC - Houston Dynamo FC
- MNUFC Announces Roster Ahead of 2025 Season Opener - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF Expands Growth with Ten Key Partnership Renewals Ahead of the Highly Anticipated 2025 Season - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Sign Luca Orellano to a Long-Term Contract Extension - FC Cincinnati
- Toronto FC Sign Defender Zane Monlouis - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Kicks off 2025 MLS Season in Atlanta - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta United FC Stories
- Atlanta United Defeats CF Montreal 3-2 in Season Opener
- Match Preview: Atlanta United vs. CF Montréal
- Atlanta United Signs Dominik Chong Qui to Short-Term Agreement
- Atlanta United Announces 2025 Roster Ahead of Season Opener
- Atlanta United Community Fund Grants $345,000 to Atlanta Public Schools Athletics to Support Soccer Programs