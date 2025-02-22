Atlanta United Defeats CF Montreal 3-2 in Season Opener

Atlanta - Edwin Mosquera scored a late game-winner while Latte Lath netted a pair of goals in his club debut as Atlanta United defeated CF Montreal 3-2 in its MLS season opener Saturday night in front of 65,520 fans, the third-largest crowd in world soccer this weekend thus far. Latte Lath's two goals were the most by any player in his club debut, while Miguel Almirón made a triumphant return to Atlanta, assisting on Mosquera's dramatic 85th-minute curling strike.

Atlanta United opened the match on the front foot and consistently threatened Montreal's goal early. Latte Lath showcased his elite speed minutes into the match, stretching Montreal's defense and recording his first shot on goal in the fifth minute when he stung the gloves of Jonathan Sirois with an attempt just outside of the box to the bottom right corner.

Almirón led a break in the 17th minute and found Saba Lobjanidze on the left wing where the Georgian ripped a shot on frame, but had his attempt saved. Atlanta continued to pile on pressure in the 29th minute when Bartosz Slisz drilled a ball from distance that was tipped over the bar for a corner.

Atlanta eventually found the breakthrough goal in the 41st minute from a corner. Lobjanidze delivered the ball centrally to the edge of the six-yard box where Latte Lath leapt and headed the ball to the right side of goal for his first tally with the club. Atlanta carried the 1-0 lead into halftime.

Montreal quickly brought the match level when Nathan Saliba scored two minutes into the second half. Prince Owusu dribbled down the left wing and lofted a ball to the back post where an unmarked Saliba nodded in the equalizer.

However, Atlanta restored its lead through its newest Designated Player in the 63rd minute. Ronald Hernández started the play with an early cross from the left side for Almirón. Twisting through the air, the Paraguayan headed the ball on frame where it was knocked down by Sirois, but it fell to the feet of Lath where he slotted home a shot into the bottom left corner to put the home side up 2-1.

Latte Lath nearly secured his hat trick in the 66th minute. The team press allowed Slisz to force a turnover where Almirón collected the ball and dribbled into the box down the right side. He quickly found Lobjanidze in the center of the box where the Georgian played Lath on the left side for an open look on goal. However, Sirois did well to leap back across goal and deny the Ivorian's third strike of the night.

Montreal again tied the match in the 71st minute. Tom Pearce sent a corner from the right side to the back post where former Atlanta Homegrown George Campbell headed the ball back across goal for Owusu to tap in.

Atlanta continued to push for a third goal and eventually found it through the substitute Mosquera in the 85th minute. All three of Atlanta's Designated Players combined to fuel the game-winner as Alexey Miranchuk led a break, dribbling by one defender and playing a ball centrally for Latte Lath. He laid it off with one touch for Almirón who sprayed a ball out wide for Mosquera. The Colombian took a touch into the box, cut the ball on to his right foot and unleashed a screaming shot into the far right corner, sending Mercedes-Benz Stadium into a frenzy. Almirón's assist marked his 50th goal contribution for Atlanta United in the regular season, moving him into fourth place all-time in club history.

Atlanta was able to see out the match but not before Brad Guzan was called into action in the 89th minute on Montreal free kick from Tom Pearce. The team fended off Montreal through 10 minutes of stoppage time and sealed the win to begin the 2025 season with three points.

Atlanta United (1-0-0, 3 points) returns to action Saturday, March 1 when it travels to face Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium (2 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, FOX, FOX Deportes, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 14-12 Atlanta

Shots on target: 8-5 Atlanta

Corner kicks: 7-5 Atlanta

Fouls Committed: 15-12 Montreal

xG: 3.5 - 2.2 Montreal

Possession: 52-48 Montreal

Passing accuracy: 82-80 Montreal

Scoring

ATL - Latte Lath (Saba Lobjanidze) 41'

MTL - Nathan Saliba (Prince Owusu) 47'

ATL - Latte Lath 63'

MTL - Prince Owusu (George Campbell, Tom Pearce) 71'

ATL - Edwin Mosquera (Miguel Almirón) 85'

Disciplinary

MTL - Kwadwo Opoku 34'

ATL - Latte Lath 70'

MTL - Nathan Saliba 80'

ATL - Mateusz Klich 80'

ATL - Edwin Mosquera 90+1' Notes

Latte Lath's two goals is the most by an Atlanta United player in his debut

The team's three goals are tied for the most in a season opener (2022)

Miguel Almirón recorded his first assist of the season and his 50th goal contribution in the regular season with the club to move into a tie for fourth place all-time

Edwin Mosquera scored his first goal of the season

Saba Lobjanidze recorded his first assist of the season

Brad Guzan made his 200th MLS Regular Season appearance with Atlanta United, the most in club history

Matt Edwards made his first career MLS Regular Season start and

Edwards was also the 11th Atlanta United Homegrown to make a start

Attendance: 65,520

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan (c)

D: Ronald Hernández

D: Stian Gregersen (Derrick Williams - 83')

D: Luis Abram

D: Matt Edwards

M: Saba Lobjanidze (Edwin Mosquera - 83')

M: Miguel Almirón (Jamal Thiaré - 90+9')

M: Mateusz Klich (Jay Fortune - 83')

M: Alexey Miranchuk

M: Bartosz Slisz

F: Latte Lath (Noah Cobb - 90')

Substitutes not used:

Josh Cohen

Tristan Muyumba

Xande Silva

Dominik Chong Qui CF MONTREAL STARTING LINEUP

GK: Jonathan Sirois

D: Luca Petrasso (Fernando Alvarez - 84')

D: Joel Waterman

D: George Campbell

M: Samuel Piette (c) (Victor Loturi - 86')

M: Kwadwo Opoku (Tom Pearce - HT)

M: Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty

M: Nathan Saliba

M: Fabian Hebers (Bryce Duke - HT)

M: Caden Clark

F: Prince Owusu (Sunusi Ibrahim - 80')

Substitutes not used:

Sebatian Breza

Dominic Iankov

Ousman Jabang

Dante Sealy

OFFICIALS

Pierre Luc-Lauziere (referee), Lyes Arfa (assistant), Ben Pilgrim (assistant), Sergii Demanichuk (fourth), Geoff Gamble (VAR), Robert Schaap (AVAR)

