Austin FC Shuts Out Kansas City in Season-Opening Win
February 22, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC News Release
Austin, TEXAS - Osman Bukari's goal made the difference as Austin FC earned a season-opening 1-0 win over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night at Q2 Stadium. The match attendance of 20,738 marked the 71st consecutive MLS home sellout for Austin, exending the league's longest-active streak.
Austin looked like the better team throughout the first half. Guilherme Biro, Brandon Vazquez, and Owen Wolff all came close to scoring but the match remained scoreless at halftime.
The Verde & Black continued to push and eventually were rewarded for their positive play with a goal from a set piece in the 76th minute. Wolff swung in a corner kick which Bukari headed in at the far post. Vazquez almost doubled the lead minutes later when his powerful shot struck the crossbar.
A resolute defensive effort over the final minutes meant that Austin never needed a second goal though, as ATXFC kept a shutout and picked up three (3) points to start the season.
Goal-Scoring Summary
ATX (1-0) - Osman Bukari (assisted by Owen Wolff) 76'
Media Assets Austin FC Post-Match Media Availability (credit Austin FC) Box Score - Austin FC vs. Sporting KC | February 22, 2025 Match Highlights (credit Apple TV) Please note media may only use up to five (5) minutes of match highlights.
Match Information Venue: Q2 Stadium (Austin, TX) Weather: Cloudy, 40 degrees Referee: Chris Penso Assistant Referee 1: Cameron Blanchard Assistant Referee 2: Jeffrey Greeson Fourth Official: Elton Garcia VAR: David Barrie AVAR: TJ Zablocki Statistical source: MLSSoccer.com
Next Match Austin FC will play its first away match and second match overall of the 2025 Major League Soccer regular season against Portland Timbers on Saturday, March 1 at 9:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. PT. The match will stream live in English and Spanish on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.
On radio, the match will be broadcast on iHeart Radio's ALT 97.5 in English, as well as on TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB) in Spanish.
