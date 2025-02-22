Minnesota United Falls 1-0 to LAFC in 2025 Season Opener

LOS ANGELES - In the first match of MLS' 30th season, Minnesota United narrowly fell 1-0 to Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium to open the 2025 campaign. Both teams were scoreless until the lone goal was notched by Jeremy Ebobisse in the 78th minute. MNUFC next week return north in preparation for their Home Opener at Allianz Field on March 1 against CF Montréal at 7:30 p.m. CT.

5' - Minnesota United created the first dangerous scoring opportunity of the game after Kelvin Yeboah gained possession in the midfield, taking it up the left sideline. Where he slotted the ball to Hassani Dotson, who then quickly connected with Tani Oluwaseyi. Oluwaseyi took a one-touch shot, missing wide of the left goal post.

12' - LAFC forward Denis Bouanga found himself unopposed when he fired a long-distance shot that just skimmed the top of the cross bar before going out of bounds.

13'- The Loons were able to find the counterattack for the second time after Yeboah intercepted the ball in the middle-third of the pitch, dribbling towards goal, he took a shot from the top of the 18-yard box, striking the right post.

14' - Once again, the Loons found themselves in the final-third nearly scoring after a long ball was sent into the 18-yard box by Carlos Harvey. But, both teams were unable to gain possession before Bongokuhle Hlongwane was able to take a one-touch shot that was saved by Hugo Lloris.

18' - LAFC Continued to put pressure on MNUFC with David Martínez gaining possession on the right side of the field. He continued the run through two defenders and carried the ball forward, then took a shot outside the box, nearly missing the right side of the crossbar.

41' - Minnesota United conceded a dangerous free kick on top of their 18-yard box. Bouanga stepped up to take the free kick, where his shot deflected off MNUFC's wall for an easy clearance out.

43'- Marlon Barbosa found Martínez on the right side of the field, where he took on three players before shooting outside the box. However, Dayne St.Clair easily got his hands on the ball.

45' + 1' - In the final minute of the first half, LAFC nearly scored after Bouanga dribbled to the endline and past the Loons defense for a difficult wide-angle shot. But, St. Clair was able to make the save at close range, keeping the score 0-0 going into the break.

59' - Minnesota was granted a dangerous set piece 25-yards out from goal that Yeboah set up to take. The Ghanaian-Italian striker fired off a shot towards goal but couldn't get it on frame, missing high.

75' - LAFC substitute Nathan Ordaz found himself in-behind Minnesota's back line where he gained possession pulling St. Clair off his line, but the Canadian goalkeeper was able to stop the shot, conceding a corner kick.

78'- LAFC were the first ones to find the back of the net. Bouanga made a run down the left sideline, driving into the box before finding Nathan Ordaz. With a quick touch, Ordaz setup Jermy Ebobisee, who struck the ball on his first touch, curling it into the top left corner.

81' - St. Clair made a crucial save to keep the score 0-1 after Bouanga took possession on the left side, finding Olivier Giroud on the overlapping run, firing off a shot from the left side of the 18-yard box. But St. Clair deflected the shot for Boxall to clear the ball out.

88' - The Loons kept up the pressure, this time through Sang Bin Jeong. Samuel Shashoua found Sang Bin, who then took a few steps before taking a shot right outside the 18-yard box. However, Eddie Segura deflected the attempt, sending it off the crossbar and out of bounds.

GOAL SUMMARY

0-1 LAFC - Jeremy Ebobisse (Nathan Ordaz) - 78'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

MIN - Michael Boxall (caution) - 39'

MIN - Hassani Dotson (caution) - 74'

NOTABLE STATS

1 - Defender Morris Duggan made his first MLS regular season start for Minnesota United since being selected in the 2024 SuperDraft out of Marshall University.

1st & 30 - Minnesota United and LAFC today played in the very first match of MLS' 30th season.

BELL BANK MAN OF THE MATCH: Kelvin Yeboah

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Dayne St. Clair; D Morris Duggan, Michael Boxall ©, Carlos Harvey (Loïc Mesanvi 85'); M Joseph Rosales (Anthony Markanich 46'), Joaquin Pereyra (Robin Lod 66'), Wil Trapp, Hassani Dotson (Sam Shashoua 79'), Bongokuhle Hlongwane; F Kelvin Yeboah, Tani Oluwaseyi (Sang Bin Jeong 66')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alec Smir; D Devin Padelford, Nicolás Romero; M Hoyeon Jung

LAFC XI: GK Hugo Lloris; D Ryan Hollingshead (Yaw Yeboah 90' + 1'), Aaron Long ©, Marlon Santos (Eddie Segura 79'), Sergi Palencia; M Timothy Tillman (Nkosi Tafari 90' + 1'), Marco Delgado; F Denis Bouanga, Jeremy Ebobisse (Olivier Giroud 79'), David Martínez (Nathan Ordaz 71')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Thomas Hassal; D Kenneth Nielsen; M Adam Esparza-Saldana; F Adrian Wibowo

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. CF MONTRÉAL

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

3.1.2025 | MLS 2025 Regular Season | Match 2

7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass/1500 ESPN)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY

On his general thoughts on the match...

"I'm frustrated because I felt like it was a game that we were in all the way through and we've obviously had a couple of really clear-cut, big chances early on in the game. I think when you come to somewhere like this [LAFC], you're pretty reliant on taking the relatively few chances you get over the course of the game. We certainly had enough to have come away with at least a draw, that hasn't been the case. But ultimately I felt today was about the result, to an extent, but the biggest thing for me was that we reflected a team that had a really good six week preseason. I wanted the team to look very competitive against what will be, I'm sure, one of the top-two teams, certainly in our division, if not over the course of the entire 30 [clubs] this year. So, when we saw that, we didn't dominate the ball by design, that was the case today and I didn't feel like there were many occasions where we were really opened up and I think we controlled a lot of their top players really, really intelligently, diligently, in a very disciplined way. I was pleased with the crux of the performance, but I'm frustrated now for sure."

On if LAFC's goal was unpreventable...

"Yeah, It was a very good finish and I wouldn't put anyone at fault in particular for that, aside from it was one of those moments where we've opened up, we've tried to counter-press having lost the ball; it's a slightly messy phase on the left hand side and then you're really vulnerable against them [LAFC], where they can switch from right to left very quickly. It was one of the few occasions where we didn't have a really good cover against [Denis] Bouanga, who I think we dealt with really, really well, one of the league's best players for sure, over the course of the 70-odd minutes beforehand and then the point at which they open up and they find themselves with a touch of space to square across the box. They were really clinical from there, so that's disappointing. I think the nature of having sort of given up one really clear chance only, I would say over the course of the game, is the frustrating thing because largely we defended really well. We were really disciplined, really willing, really well-organized, we carried out the game plan almost to the letter for large periods. I can take some satisfaction from that, but again, the nature of losing in that way is tough."

On why he subbed Anthony Markanich for Joseph Rosales...

"Jo [Joseph Rosales] is feeling something. He's had a couple of muscle concerns over the course of preseason. We wanted to make sure we didn't at this stage in the season really push him to a limit that ends up costing him weeks and months. He was 50-50 about continuing on. I made the decision on his behalf. I also feel like in a situation like that, when you feel like you're inevitably going to make a change in 10 or 15 minutes time, you're better off making it at halftime, from the perspective of organization, retaining one of the opportunities to make subs in the second half, set-play detail, that sort of thing that's often tough to communicate from the side. So I felt like it was a justified decision. I think Anthony [Markanich] did relatively well."

On if Anthony Markanich could have closed down the goal scored by LAFC...

"I think there's possibly a slight fault there. I think he's [Anthony Markanich] backed into the box very quickly without there being a real threat off his shoulder, so I feel like you'd be nitpicking a little bit there because it's a relatively low quality chance from the edge of the box. But, for sure if we were in a perfect world, Anthony would have stayed on or jumped up quicker, but I can't be too critical of him there because I understand where his movement comes from for sure."

On letting LAFC go over the top or in-behind the defense...

"They're [LAFC] a team that wants to play through the middle of the pitch, three good midfield players, midfield players that can handle the ball. They want to go into the middle and then switch quickly to two very dangerous wide players. So we wanted to make sure that we talk about space well away and I felt largely we did. I didn't think they caused us huge problems for large periods of the game and we've had enough chances on the counter attack through set plays toward the end, through more sort of general organization. But, I was pleased with us defensively. I think this is a really tough place to come, you get a sense of the atmosphere really carrying them. It's very difficult, I would say, to get a real foothold in the game, to be the dominant team here against them at home in front of that crowd. I think the game panned out roughly as we would have expected it to. But, in one small moment, alligned the game to flip on its head, unfortunately."

On the first two chances on goal by Tani Oluwaseyi and Kelvin Yeboah standing out the most...

"Tani's [Tani Oluwaseyi] was a really good chance and obviously Kelvin's [Yeboah] also. I think we threatened in various ways from set plays from that point onwards and then Sang Bin [Jeong] comes on and has a good chance, Kelvin has a good chance at the end. So, I think for not the lions share of the ball, we've had some really good chances, which obviously we're set up in a very strategic way to find chances in certain ways and I think we've done that relatively well today. Again, if I strip the scoreline away, I think there was some really good stuff performance wise. I don't think any of us are looking at that as a performance that says, there are multiple problems to fix or we've got a long way to go before we can be competitive this season. I think you've seen a very competitive team against, as I say, one of the best in our conference, and I'm sure over the course of the 30 teams. There's certainly more good than bad today, but as we always do, we'll pick it apart in detail and make sure we learn the lessons that we need to. "

On the reasoning behind having our goal kicks go towards the forwards...

"I think we had relatively good success with that and obviously they're [LAFC] a team that want to press very aggressively from goal kicks, they want to set the pressure off really, really quickly. We've got certain strengths on the last line of course when we play with Kelvin [Yeboah] and Tani [Oluwaseyi] so we want to make sure that we use that well, we're really well set up underneath that to make sure we are there to clean the second balls up and it was a useful ploy for us, for sure, because it leads to set play moments, it leads to moments where we can establish good possession in the opposition's half. There is for sure detail that sits behind that and I was relatively pleased with that. I thought Dayne [St. Clair] kicked the ball really, really well and it's of course a big part of being a modern day goalkeeper, particularly when we're working in the way that we do with Tani and Kelvin at the moment."

On his thoughts on Morris Duggan's performance...

"I thought he [Morris Duggan] had a really good 90 minutes. I would say overall very composed, very strong in his one-v-one duels. He stepped in with the ball well, he made things happen. He was willing to really take responsibility on the ball, which is a big thing. And obviously he's someone that has got a really nice set of attributes to work with and between him and Nicholas Romero, Dev [Devin Padelford] we've now got good options on that side. I'm sure, when he looks back at that, he's pleased with that step that he's made and that was an important thing for him tonight to make sure that he did take a step forward and that he handled that sense of occasion and the difficulty that comes with playing one of a few games you've played at this level in front of a crowd like this, against a team like this. It was certainly a good night for him"

On Joaquín Pereyra's performance...

"He's taken big strides forward, Joaquín. I do feel like the position that he's playing in at the moment suits him well. The way things look around him, it brings the best out of his passing ability. The fact that he wants to play forward often. No hugely memorable moments tonight. But, I've been really pleased with him over the course of six or seven weeks now with his physical condition. His adaptation from a defensive perspective. His adaptation to a new league, a style that is distinctly different to the style that he was playing in and is typical across the league in Argentina. So I felt like tonight was a continuation of that. Not spectacular, but certainly solid and a good step forward."

On his thoughts on Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Joaquín Pereyra's performance against Denis Bouanga...

"I think Bongi [Bongokuhle Hlongwane] and Carlos [Harvey ] did a good job. We didn't want to give, obviously basics, we didn't want to give [Denis] Bouanga big spaces to attack in. We wanted to make sure we killed the spaces on the counterattack well. We wanted to make sure that when he received the ball one-v-one, we had good cover, good support. I'm sure all the things that most coaches would talk about in his case because he's, obviously, very dynamic, very aggressive. He wants to back defenders into the box. So you have to be really detailed in terms of how you defend those situations with there being very small margins in terms of committing fouls close to goal. So, I think on 90 percent, 95 percent of the occasions in which he had the ball in a threatening position, we dealt with it really well. The one that we didn't, came from a turnover where we were a little bit loose in our structure and suddenly, they found some space that wasn't there for the large majority of the game. So, I think the two of them will get a really big pat on the back for how they play tonight."

DEFENDER MORRIS DUGGAN

On his thoughts on the defensive game plan aside from LAFC's goal...

"In the beginning it was great. The first half they [LAFC] had, obviously they had a few chances, but I think we were really organized and the things that we were doing in preseason and coaches wanted, I think we really did that. And then you can see there's one moment where we lose concentration later in the game, a team like that takes advantage of that. We can learn from that. But there were definitely some great things we did defensively and offensively."

On getting a first MLS start in a game against LAFC...

"Definitely the week leading up [to this game] there was a little bit of nerves, but once I stepped out there, I felt really good. The guys next to me and in front of me, they really gave me confidence. The coaches gave me confidence the whole preseason. I felt like I belonged there and obviously disappointed about the result, but personally I really enjoyed it and it was a great atmosphere and great weather; it was just a dream."

On which teammates were particularly helpful to him prepare this week...

"It's all the guys, the chemistry is really good and everyone tries to help me and I really like to hear the feedback. Dayne [St. Clair] gives me a lot of it. And I try to take everything in and learn from Boxy [Michael Boxall]; He's a legend of the club and just a legend of the game. He is a great experience and like you said, Hassani [Dotson], Wil [Trapp] in the midfield, they have the experience and I just try to take in as much as I can. Zerek [Valentin], he's now part of the coaching staff, he helps me a lot too, just to develop my game and the little details. But it's everybody. It's the whole team. They gave me a really good feeling."

On the locker room's mood after this game...

"Obviously there's disappointment. We did a lot of great things and we should have at least got a point. On a good day, we might [have] won that game and you obviously want to start off with three points. But coach [Eric] Ramsay came in afterwards and said, 'look guys, there were great things. On a different day we can win and we can really take a lot of good things we did in the game and take it for next week.' We get a home game in front of our fans. It's a completely different story and I think we really showed the potential this year. On a different day we can walk away with something good today."

